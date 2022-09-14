Stanley Gardner, 71, pleads not guilty, accused of son's murder

An Ashland County man accused of fatally shooting his adult son entered a plea of not guilty Wednesday morning by way of a video feed from his jail cell.

Stanley C. Gardner, 71, is charged with felony murder after Jason R. Gardner, 39, was found dead in a Milton Township garage on Sept. 2.

If convicted, he could be "imprisoned for an indefinite term of 15 years to life," according to the Ohio Revised Code.

Matthew Malone represented the defendant Wednesday for the first time — he was appointed Tuesday as Gardner's attorney by Magistrate Paul T. Lange.

Gardner remains jailed in lieu of a $100,000 bond, which Lange assigned last week. Should bail be posted, he would be required to wear a GPS monitor and stay at home.

Gardner's next court date is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 17, via video feed.

Defendant taken from home Sept. 2

Gardner had been rushed to the hospital Sept. 2 after his future daughter-in-law found him "incoherent" and "all swollen."

The woman had told dispatchers that he looked "like he was in a massive fight or something," according to a 911 call obtained by the Times-Gazette.

She explained during the call that her fiancé's younger brother lived at the home, that she was scared of him, and that she did not know where he was at the time.

She told the dispatcher that Gardner had not wanted her to call 911.

"Did he say why he didn't want you to call?" the dispatcher asked.

"No," she answered.

Within minutes of the call, deputies discovered the younger man's body and roped off the home at 1272 County Road 1153, known as Baney Road.

Prosecutor: Gardner wrote a note after his son's shooting

The house, which is across the street from Brookside West Park on the outskirts of Ashland, remained an active crime scene for more than a week after the shooting was discovered.

An autopsy was to be performed on the body of Jason Gardner, Ashland County Prosecutor Chris Tunnell confirmed Sept. 9.

"The number of shots fired will be determined by the Cuyahoga County Coroner’s Office as part of their autopsy protocol," Tunnell said.

The prosecutor said that during the investigation, law enforcement discovered a written note in which Gardner had indicated he had just killed his son.

"Stanley Gardner then attempted to take his own life by means other than a firearm which, combined with pre-existing medical ailments, resulted in his condition, which was observed by Ashland fire personnel," Tunnell said.

The investigation is ongoing.

"This situation is a tragedy for all involved," Tunnell said.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Stanley Gardner, 71, pleads not guilty of murder in son Jason's death