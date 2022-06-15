Stanley inmate sentenced for distributing drugs in prison

Jun. 15—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Stanley Correctional Institution inmate has been placed on an additional three years of probation after he was sentenced Monday for distributing drugs in the prison in February 2019.

Brian J. Vollmer, 36, pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to delivery of illegal articles to an inmate and to violating state and county institution laws. Charges of possession and delivery of cocaine and marijuana were read-in and dismissed.

Vollmer has since been transferred to the Oshkosh Correctional Institution. He appeared via video from that prison for the sentencing.

Judge Ben Lane ordered three additional years of probation, along with a two-year prison sentence that was imposed and stayed. While on probation, Vollmer cannot consume any illegal drugs or alcohol, and he must pay a $443 fine. If he violates terms of his probation, he will receive no jail credit for time already served, and could be required to serve the two-year prison sentence.

According to the criminal complaint, the Stanley Police Department responded to the prison on Feb. 22, 2019, following a tip that a woman was smuggling bags of drugs into the prison. The tip indicated that the woman, identified as 43-year-old Sarah Cahala of Sheboygan, had three packages of heroin and six packages of marijuana.

When an officer confronted her, Cahala initially denied having any contraband. When the officer told her she would be thoroughly searched, Cahala admitted she had the drugs "in her privates." A female staff member went into a bathroom with the woman to retrieve the drugs. Cahala pleaded guilty in 2019 to possession of cocaine and was placed on two years of probation.

The nine packages were wrapped in a blue plastic or rubber and tested positive for 5.34 grams of cocaine and 4.94 grams of marijuana.

Officers later learned that Vollmer, who was incarcerated in the prison, was working with the woman to bring drugs into the prison.

Vollmer, who is from Fredonia, was convicted in Marinette County Court in 2019 of manufacturing and delivering heroin, and was ordered to serve four years in prison and four years of extended supervision. That sentence is concurrent to a Brown County 2017 case where Vollmer was convicted of possession of heroin, cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as two counts of bail jumping.