Stanley man charged with assaulting girlfriend

Apr. 26—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Stanley man who previously served a three-year prison sentence for assaulting two women has now been charged with a new assault.

Shaun A. Ciokiewicz, 36, 35075 Highway X, was charged Wednesday in Chippewa County Court with strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment and battery. Judge James Isaacson ordered Ciokiewicz be held on a $1,000 cash bond. Ciokiewicz is slated to return to court July 18.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement were called to AmeriVu Inn & Suites in Stanley on March 3, where they spoke with a female, who said Ciokiewicz had choked her and punched her in the side of the face. An officer also spoke to an eye witness who saw the assault occur. The victim said she and Ciokiewicz had been using meth before the assault occurred. The woman was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for her injuries.

Ciokiewiecz and the woman have previously lived together, making this case a repeater for domestic abuse.

Wisconsin Department of Corrections records show that Ciokiewicz was released on extended supervision from Dodge Correctional Institution on Sept. 28, 2022, after he was convicted of assaulting two women.

In July 2020, Ciokiewicz pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct. Other charges of battery, intimidation of a witness, obstructing an officer, and bail jumping were dismissed.

Chippewa County Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the prison sentence, along with three years of extended supervision, with 55 days credit for time already served. Gibbs also ordered Ciokiewicz to pay $1,694 on third-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; a jail sentence on that drunken-driving conviction will be concurrent to the prison term.

At the time of the November 2019 incident, Ciokiewicz lived at 830 W. Macomber St. in Chippewa Falls. According to the criminal complaint, Chippewa Falls police were called to Ciokiewicz's house on Nov. 22, 2019, where an officer observed Ciokiewicz fleeing the scene in a car.

Officers interviewed two women who stated Ciokiewicz assaulted them. One woman said he "grabbed a knife from the kitchen table and placed the width of the blade to her neck." She sustained a superficial cut.

The other woman said Ciokiewicz had punched her. The officer observed she had a split upper and lower lip, and a swollen right eye.

Officers located Ciokiewicz at a home in Altoona, where he was arrested.

In 2017, Ciokiewicz was convicted in Chippewa County Court of domestic abuse and substantial battery-intend to cause bodily harm. He was ordered to serve six months in jail, and he was placed on probation for 2 1/2 years. He also was convicted of stalking in 2014.

In 2018, Ciokiewicz was accused of biting off a portion of another man's ear during a fight outside a town of Wilson tavern. He was convicted of bail jumping in that case, with a charge of substantial battery dismissed.

Doctors told authorities the victim had two continuous stitches placed in his ear and would need to be seen by a plastic surgeon to determine if additional treatment is necessary.

Ciokiewicz also was convicted of battery-party to a crime in August 2019 in Clark County Court and was placed on one year of probation.