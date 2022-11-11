Stanley man charged with fifth drunk-driving offense

Nov. 11—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Stanley man has been charged with his fifth drunk-driving offense after an officer observed he was driving with expired plates.

Todd E. Pecha, 60, 124 4th Ave., was charged in Chippewa County Court with operating with an elevated alcohol level. He appeared in court before Judge Steve Gibbs, who released Pecha on a signature bond. Pecha will return to court Dec. 6.

According to the criminal complaint, both a preliminary breath test and a blood draw showed Pecha had a .078 blood-alcohol level when he was arrested. However, he was under an order to not drive above a .02 level because of prior drunk-driving convictions.

A n officer observed Pecha's car leaving a parking lot in Stanley at 10:53 a.m. Aug. 1, and when he ran the plates, he learned the registration had expired. The officer observed signs of intoxication. Pecha failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.

Court records show Pecha was convicted of his fourth drunk-driving offense in August 2016.