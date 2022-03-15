Stanley man may avoid jail for sex with teen, taking nude photos of her

Mar. 15—EAU CLAIRE — A Stanley man will have the option of spending 15 days in jail or performing 120 hours of community service for having sexual contact with an underage girl he was dating and having several nude photos and videos of her on his phone.

Thomas D. Hager, 20, pleaded no contest Monday in Eau Claire County Court to an amended misdemeanor count of sexual intercourse with a child age 16 or older.

A felony count of possession of child pornography was dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Sarah Harless.

Hager was also fined $443.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Augusta police officer conducted a traffic stop on June 26 on North Highway Street in Augusta. The vehicle had two occupants, Hager and a 17-year-old girl.

The officer told the girl she needed to have her father pick her up because she was a minor and Hager was going to be arrested.

The girl did not have a phone and used Hager's phone. The girl insisted she keep Hager's phone and that he would want her to do so.

The officer told the girl he would place Hager's phone on the hood of his patrol vehicle and confirm her story with Hager.

When the officer took possession of the phone, the lock screen turned on and he observed several photographs of what appeared to be a young female in a sexually explicit position.

The girl confirmed the photos were of her and that they were on Hager's phone. The officer then seized the phone as evidence.

At the Eau Claire County Jail, the officer asked Hager about the photos on the lock screen. Hager confirmed it was his phone, which he bought two weeks earlier.

Hager said the girl put the photos on his phone and made them the lock screen saver. He said he left the photos there to avoid any arguments with the girl.

Hager confirmed he knew the girl was under age 18.

The phone was later analyzed with Hager's consent. The officer found nine concerning photographs and three concerning videos on the phone.

The photos were of the girl either nude or in underwear. She was posed in a provocative or lewd manner in some of the photos.

The videos depicted both the girl and Hager engaged in either simulated or actual sexual contact.