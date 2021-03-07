Stanley woman convicted of embezzling from former employer
Mar. 6—EAU CLAIRE — A Stanley woman will be sentenced May 26 for embezzling more than $35,000 over a three-year period from an Eau Claire promotional products company where she worked.
Karen A. Phillips, 47, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to two felony counts of theft in a business setting.
Judge Sarah Harless found Phillips guilty and ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the state Department of Corrections.
As part of a plea agreement, Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King has agreed not to request a prison sentence.
Harless is not bound by the agreement and could sentence Phillips to up to 10 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police met with the owner of Dean and Associates about the possible embezzlement of money from the business by Phillips, who was the office manager.
The embezzlement occurred from 2013-15.
Dean and Associates specializes in promotional products and clothing such as pens, calendars, mugs, t-shirts and hats.
The owner said Phillips began working for the company in 2011.
He said he suspected somebody was embezzling money and noted that Phillips was authorized to use the company credit cards to pay vendors and expenses.
The owner said he then checked the business checking account at RCU and found unauthorized payments to Phillips.
Police interviewed Phillips and she admitted to writing unauthorized company checks to herself.
Phillips said she had no idea when she started writing the unauthorized checks.
She said she wrote the first check to pay for her health insurance. She said she was on BadgerCare and what she was covered for was nowhere near what she was charged for, and ended up having to pay.
Phillips said she believed the second unauthorized check was used for groceries.
When asked how many times she wrote unauthorized checks, Phillips said, "I have no idea. I couldn't even guess."
Phillips said she has two children and received little to no child support.