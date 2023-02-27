Stanlow: Energy giant Essar unveils £2bn plan for low-carbon plant

Essar bought Stanlow in 2011

An oil giant has announced plans to invest £1.9bn in Stanlow oil refinery in Cheshire, including establishing a plant to supply industrial hydrogen.

Plant owner Essar is also investing in a carbon capture plant and storage for green ammonia brought over from India.

Essar will decarbonise its production of petrol, diesel and aviation fuel, and will supply clean power to nearby glass and chemical factories.

It added the investment would protect existing jobs and create new ones.

"It's a great day - we have a great set of investments which are really going to make a step change in the carbon footprint of the north-west of England," said Tony Fountain, Managing Partner at Essar Energy Transition (EET).

He added: "It's a huge step."

The group, which bought Stanlow in 2011, has created EET to drive what it hopes will be the "UK's leading energy transition hub".

It said that its operations would cut carbon emissions in the north-west of England by 20%.

It first signalled its intentions to reposition the site in December when it unveiled its plans for a £360m carbon capture plant.

