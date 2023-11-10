Stanly County detectives execute search warrants at 2 businesses

The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office executed at least two search warrants at businesses in Albemarle that they say are connected to a narcotics investigation.

ALSO READ: Man allegedly held in shed with no water, electricity

One of those businesses is owned by a man Channel 9 has reported on several times in recent weeks.

Richard Huneycutt is currently in the Stanly County Jail under a $1 million bond accused of filing a forged will and holding a man in a shed that had no electricity or water.

Chopped 9 Skyzoom was overhead Thursday as deputies searched Huneycutt’s mechanic shop on West Main Street.

Detectives said that’s where took Rocky Trent into custody.

He’s facing multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling to sell or deliver.

We’re told there’s no known connection between Huneycutt and Trent.

We later saw detectives searching a car dealership on U.S. Highway 52.