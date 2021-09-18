Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) insiders placed bullish bets worth CA$1.5m in the last 12 months

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

See our latest analysis for Stantec

Stantec Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Gordon Johnston bought CA$537k worth of shares at a price of CA$53.71 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of CA$64.13. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months Stantec insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Stantec Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Stantec insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, three insiders shelled out CA$195k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership of Stantec

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.5% of Stantec shares, worth about CA$38m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Stantec Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Stantec we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

But note: Stantec may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: China Evergrande's lenders weigh up loan losses, rolling over credit - sources

    One of China Evergrande Group's main lenders has made provisions for losses on a portion of its loans to the embattled property developer, while some creditors are planning to give it more time to repay, four bank executives told Reuters. The Chinese banks' measures, reported for the first time, show how financial institutions in the world's second-largest economy are bracing for a possible collapse of Evergrande. The developer epitomised China's freewheeling era of borrowing and building, with nearly $305 billion in liabilities across loans, bonds, so-called trust products and money owed to contractors and suppliers, among others.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Shares?

    The big shareholder groups in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. ( NYSE:GPMT ) have power over the company. Institutions...

  • Tether Claims to Hold no Commercial Paper From Struggling Evergrande

    Stablecoin Tether says it does not hold any commercial paper from Evergrande in recent a statement. Evergrande, China’s second-largest property developer by sales, recently warned that it was in danger of defaulting on massive debts. Evergrande is trying to find a way to cut costs and sell off some of its assets to dig its way out.

  • Evergrande says six execs redeemed investment products in advance

    Six executives of China's heavily indebted Evergrande had redeemed some of the company's investment products in advance earlier this year, the property group said on Saturday. Between May 1 and Sept. 7, the six executives made early redemptions of 12 investment products, Evergrande said in a statement on its website, without identifying the executives or giving details on the nature of the products. "Regarding the early redemption of Evergrande wealth investment products by some managers, the group company views the matter seriously," the company said.

  • Got $100,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Collectively Net You Almost $8,700 in Annual Income

    With yields ranging from 7.4% to 10.2%, these ultra-high-yield stocks can pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • Microsoft Is About to Return an Absurd Amount of Cash to Shareholders

    While high-growth, meme, and cryptocurrency stocks get all the attention these days, cloud giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) just continues to do what it's always done under CEO Satya Nadella: mint money and return it to shareholders. Similarly, older investors looking for value stocks and dividends shouldn't dismiss Microsoft either. Does it have a high dividend?

  • 2 No-Brainer Value Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Growth stocks have reigned supreme for much of the last decade, but there are signs the market is on the verge of rediscovering its love for value stocks. Now could be a good time to invest in companies that trade at low earnings and sales multiples and sport big dividends. While they tend to be less flashy in some respects, value stocks don't have to be boring, and they have the potential to put up market-crushing returns if purchased at opportune times.

  • Should You Be Worried About a Stock Market Crash? Here's What the Data Suggests

    Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark index has more than doubled in value. To be upfront, we're never going to know precisely when a stock market crash will begin, how long it'll last, or how steep the decline will be. With that being said, there are a number of figures which suggest a stock market crash could be on the horizon.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are downgrading. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. The post-pandemic economic recovery has hit roadblocks in the past few days as new unemployment data pours in, major Wall Street indexes register […]

  • Buy This Stock Before It Becomes a Dividend Aristocrat

    There's a demographic wave rolling across the U.S. Here's a way to play it while collecting reliable dividends along the way.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has streamlined its business through two bold moves this year. It spun off DirecTV, AT&T TV, and U-verse into a new stand-alone company in August. AT&T retained a 70% stake in the "new" DirecTV, while the private investment firm TPG bought the remaining 30%.

  • U.S. Steel to Build $3 Billion Mill as Rally Endures

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Steel Corp. will spend about $3 billion to build a new mill, the latest sign that steelmakers are growing more comfortable that higher prices will last.The so-called mini-mill will combine two electric arc furnaces, which primarily use steel scrap and are far more energy-efficient than traditional integrated plants that are fed by coal. The company expects to begin construction in the first half of 2022 and start producing in 2024.U.S. Steel’s announcement comes as domestic f

  • Chinese real estate company — whose ex-chairman is worth an estimated $11.2 billion — is accused of swindling investors

    The second-largest real estate developer in China, China Evergrande Group, is facing a massive liquidity crisis that has sparked anger among investors and homebuyers. Evergrande’s financial troubles: The company’s years of borrowing have resulted in a colossal debt, amounting to over more than $300 billion, and a struggle to pay overdue bills and multiple wealth management products, reported the Washington Post. Riding on China’s real estate boom, Evergrande made numerous acquisitions in the past decade.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash to Buy This Growth Stock

    There is always a laundry list of things for investors to worry about. Inflationary fears, the Federal Reserve's next move, and the ongoing pandemic are all on market watchers' minds today. No one knows with any certainty what will happen in the short term, so the best course of action we investors can take is to focus on buying great businesses and holding for the long term.

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Marijuana presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity because it is an emerging industry with plenty of growth ahead. The question for investors, though, is which marijuana stocks are the best to buy and hold for the long term. Three marijuana stocks that fit the bill are Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF), Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF), and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR).

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Produce 10X Returns

    Growth stocks tend to be volatile investments, and the market often overreacts to both their good and bad news. On the bright side, that occasionally creates buying opportunities for long-term investors.

  • Why Gold and Silver Stocks Got Butchered Thursday

    Gold and silver stocks got clobbered on Thursday as prices of precious metals tanked. It looks like just one of those bad days for gold and silver, but here's what you should really make of this drop. Because precious metals, particularly gold, are considered a safe haven asset against economic uncertainties, their prices are particularly vulnerable to economic data.

  • Jim Cramer Puts His Foot Down Again on NIO

    One caller during Wednesday's "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money asked Jim Cramer about NIO Inc. : "Pass, pass, hard pass. I'm not fooling around anymore," was his answer. We reviewed the charts of NIO back on July 9 when Cramer was also quizzed about NIO on Mad Money.

  • China Adds $14 Billion Cash as Evergrande’s Pain Roils Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- China injected more cash into its banking system in a sign authorities are seeking to avert a funding squeeze amid a seasonal rise in financing demand and the intensifying debt crisis at China Evergrande.The People’s Bank of China added 90 billion yuan ($14 billion) of funds on a net basis through seven-day and 14-day reverse repurchase agreements on Friday, the most since February. Today was the first time this month it added more than 10 billion yuan short-term liquidity into th

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About the Mega Backdoor Roth IRA?

    The mega backdoor Roth IRA is a tactic that can supercharge your retirement savings and help you shelter investment growth from taxes in retirement. Using the mega backdoor could allow you to contribute up to $38,500 to a Roth IRA per year. The House Ways and Means Committee thinks it's a loophole that only benefits wealthy Americans, and it should be closed.