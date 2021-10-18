New Stanton man accused of raping woman at Hempfield party

Oct. 18—A New Stanton man is scheduled for a preliminary hearing this month on rape accusations stemming from a 2020 house party in Hempfield, according to court papers.

State police said a DNA sample from Anthony Edward Lucas, 26, matched evidence found on his accuser.

Troopers said the accuser reported on Nov. 1 being sexually assaulted by Lucas at the party. She said she met Lucas a few weeks earlier at an event during which she refused his sexual advances, according to court papers.

At the party, the woman told troopers that she was using the bathroom when Lucas came in and forced her to perform a sex act, as she repeatedly tried to push him away and told him no, according to court papers. He then raped her for several minutes before leaving the bathroom, police said. The woman told authorities that Lucas appeared to be intoxicated.

A sexual assault examination on the accuser was performed at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and evidence was taken to the state police crime laboratory for testing.

Police said they got a sample of Lucas' DNA through a search warrant to compare with evidence found on the accuser. Troopers learned in June that his DNA matched, according to court papers.

Lucas is charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and indecent assault. He is free on $100,000 unsecured bail. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records and could not be reached. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 26.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .