New Stanton man accused of raping woman at Hempfield party

Renatta Signorini, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·1 min read

Oct. 18—A New Stanton man is scheduled for a preliminary hearing this month on rape accusations stemming from a 2020 house party in Hempfield, according to court papers.

State police said a DNA sample from Anthony Edward Lucas, 26, matched evidence found on his accuser.

Troopers said the accuser reported on Nov. 1 being sexually assaulted by Lucas at the party. She said she met Lucas a few weeks earlier at an event during which she refused his sexual advances, according to court papers.

At the party, the woman told troopers that she was using the bathroom when Lucas came in and forced her to perform a sex act, as she repeatedly tried to push him away and told him no, according to court papers. He then raped her for several minutes before leaving the bathroom, police said. The woman told authorities that Lucas appeared to be intoxicated.

A sexual assault examination on the accuser was performed at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and evidence was taken to the state police crime laboratory for testing.

Police said they got a sample of Lucas' DNA through a search warrant to compare with evidence found on the accuser. Troopers learned in June that his DNA matched, according to court papers.

Lucas is charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and indecent assault. He is free on $100,000 unsecured bail. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records and could not be reached. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 26.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Armed suspect accused of sexual assault near ASU

    Police say they are looking for an armed suspect accused of sexually assaulting a victim near the Arizona State University Tempe campus Sunday.

  • Jailed: Man who attempted to rape maid twice, sexually assaulted her

    While his wife was away, a man, 68, attempted to rape his domestic helper multiple times, even buying condoms.

  • Judge denies request to block lethal injection in Alabama

    A federal judge has declined to block Thursday’s scheduled execution of an Alabama inmate convicted of the 1991 kidnap and murder of a woman abducted outside an automatic teller machine. U.S. Chief District Judge Emily Marks on Sunday denied a request for a preliminary injunction sought by lawyers for Willie B. Smith III. Smith is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on Thursday at a south Alabama prison. Marks was directed Friday by the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to consider the injunction request.

  • Lee’s Summit man is charged with human trafficking as part of multi-agency sting effort

    One victim said Sean D. Green of Lee’s Summit sent her on “dates” because she owed him money. Green has been charged with felony sexual exploitation.

  • Mom killed, toddler son injured in head-on Queens car crash

    A young mom was killed and her toddler son hurt in a head-on car crash in Queens, police said. The 22-year-old woman and her 3-year-old son were riding in a Toyota Corolla driven by a 21-year-old man who slammed into a Toyota Camry on Park Lane South near Mayfair Road in Kew Gardens just after 11 p.m., cops said. The Corolla driver was going west when he veered into oncoming traffic and struck ...

  • Waste Management Phoenix Open to kick off tournament week with a concert on 16th hole

    The concert will take place on a stage built in the middle of the 16th hole fairway.

  • Five things to know about Champions League surprise Sheriff

    European giants Inter Milan on Tuesday will welcome Champions League surprise package Sheriff Tiraspol, who have already shocked Shaktar Donetsk and Real Madrid to top Group D, to the San Siro.

  • Review: Elton John taps some talented friends for new album

    It's been more than 35 years since Elton John recorded with Stevie Wonder and that's clearly way, way too long. It's also a highlight of John’s 16-track album “The Lockdown Sessions,” which sees the Rocket Man outsmart the pandemic by working with an eclectic mix of artists, from Stevie Nicks to Lil Nas X. Not all of it works, but most of it does, and credit John for the supreme musicianship to bend to his guests' strengths in music's every genre. John then has a twang with Brandi Carlile on “Simple Things” — repeating a line about the finish line — and a foot-stomping, ‘70s rock groove with Eddie Vedder on “E-Ticket.”

  • Climate change, housing crisis dovetail to create 'existential' crisis in California

    Trying to figure out how to house 40 million residents while protecting natural resources and dealing with climate change-fueled wildfires and drought.

  • Is SI-BONE, Inc. (SIBN) A Good Stock To Buy?

    In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 […]

  • 6 warm puffy coats you can buy right now for less than $50 at Nordstrom Rack

    These deals won't last.

  • South Dakota lawmakers summon key figures for Noem inquiry

    South Dakota lawmakers have summoned two people who were present at a meeting Gov. Kristi Noem held last year that included her daughter, Kassidy Peters, and state employees who were overseeing Peters' application for a real estate appraiser license. The Legislature's Government Operations and Audit Committee, which is controlled by Republicans, sent letters asking Secretary of Labor and Regulation Marcia Hultman and the former director of the state's Appraiser Certification Program, Sherry Bren, to show up at a meeting next week.

  • OSCE mission in eastern Ukraine suspends operations amid protests

    The Organization for Security and Cooperation on Europe has suspended its monitoring mission in eastern Ukraine following protests near its headquarters in separatist-controlled Donetsk, the chief monitor said on Sunday. About 200 pro-Russian protesters confronted OSCE monitors on Saturday to demand the release of a rebel officer captured by the Ukrainian military last week. "Because of our safety concerns and because of our safety rules and considerations we suspended our operations," Yaşar Halit Çevik told Reuters, though he added that the monitors had not yet felt threatened by the protesters.

  • Chris Stapleton teams with Kelly Clarkson for a festive new duet, 'Glow'

    Kelly Clarkson's holiday project, "When Christmas Comes Around," arrived on Friday, and the tracklist boasts some impressive collaborators. Among them is Chris Stapleton, who lends his voice to one particularly soulful song, "Glow."

  • Celebrities join Prince William for Earthshot Prize award

    Celebrities joined Prince William in London on Sunday for the inaugural awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize, an ambitious environmental program that aims to find new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and Earth's most pressing challenges.

  • ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ started as a Republican rally cry — now it’s topping iTunes charts

    As Joe Biden’s approval rating has dipped, the “Let’s Go Brandon” phrase has been a popular form of criticizing the president.

  • Netflix's support of Dave Chappelle is setting a dangerous precedent. Here's why.

    As Netflix chief Ted Sarandos doubles down on his defense of "The Closer," the streaming service has fired an employee who leaked data to the media.

  • NFC East Roundup: Cowboys running away with the division after just six games

    The NFC East doesn't appear as if it'll have as tight a race as it did last season.

  • Venezuela suspends talks with opposition after Maduro ally extradited to U.S.

    A key ally of Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro was extradited from Cape Verde to the U.S. Saturday to face money laundering charges in Florida, Bloomberg first reported.Why it matters: Venezuela's government called off negotiations with opposition officials that were scheduled for Sunday in Mexico in response to the extradition of Alex Saab, a Colombian businessman and financial fixer for Maduro.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for f

  • Kansas Jayhawks football vs. Oklahoma Sooners: 5 things to know, betting line, TV

    KU is a huge underdog. Here’s how often that’s happened against Oklahoma lately.