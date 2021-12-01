New Stanton man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl in Latrobe, police say

Dec. 1—A 19-year-old New Stanton man was arrested Tuesday on charges of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in September in Latrobe, according to court documents.

Tommy Eddington III was accused of assaulting the 14-year-old girl in the city after Eddington had driven the girl and two other acquaintances to multiple locations in the area in a 2021 Corvette, police said.

The girl alleged when they returned to the city, she was left alone in the Corvette with Eddington for a short period about 12:30 a.m. Sept. 25 when the assault occurred, Latrobe Det. Michelle Preston said in court documents.

The girl told police that she told Eddington multiple times she was 14-years-old.

Police were able to identify Eddington because the girl had taken a photograph of the car that had the license plate visible, court papers indicated.

Eddington was charged with corruption of minors, sexual assault and statutory sexual assault.

Eddington's private attorney, Joseph Otte of Pittsburgh, declined comment on the case.

He was released on $5,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing Dec. 13.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .