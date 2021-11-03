New Stanton man sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbery, assaults

Nov. 3—A New Stanton man will serve up to 10 years in prison for an armed robbery during which he assaulted two clerks at a local gas station in 2019.

Anthony David Gillingham Jr., 33, pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple charges in four different criminal cases including the incident three years ago at Marathon gas station in New Stanton. Armed with a loaded gun, Gillingham assaulted two clerks, stole a cash register and broke into a nearby home, where the resident subdued him, police said.

According to court records, Gillingham demanded money from a man in the gas station parking lot, chased him into the convenience store and threw him over the counter before fleeing with the cash register, police said. Troopers found him at a nearby Shelton Drive home where a break-in had been reported.

A neighbor who tried to intervene was treated for minor injuries. Troopers believe Gillingham may have been under the influence of methamphetamines.

In court on Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to charges of robbery, burglary, illegal possession of a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault and other offenses. He was sentenced by Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Mears to serve 5 to 10 years in prison and 10 years on probation.

Gillingham also pleaded guilty in three other cases in which investigators said he assaulted a police officer and a guard at Westmoreland County Prison and an employee at Torrance State Hospital in Derry. He received concurrent sentences in those cases.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .