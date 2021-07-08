New Stanton man sentenced to jail, probation for firing gun toward woman

Jul. 8—A New Stanton man was sentenced Wednesday to six to 23 months in the Westmoreland County Prison for firing a shotgun toward a woman and threatening a relative.

David Michael Hoffman, 22, formerly of Ruffs Dale, was ordered to spend two years on probation after the jail term.

He pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts each of terroristic threats and reckless endangerment. An attempted homicide charge previously was withdrawn by prosecutors and charges of simple assault were dismissed as part of a plea agreement, according to online court records.

State police arrested him after the March 14 incident in the driveway of his former home on Waltz Mill Road. Troopers said Hoffman got into an argument with the woman at an establishment in Arona and left without her. When she showed up about 2 a.m. in a pickup, accompanied by another man, Hoffman got a shotgun and fired several shots toward them, prompting the woman to flee, according to court papers. She was not hurt.

Police said Hoffman assaulted the man and left in a pickup. Two hours later, he showed up at a relative's home in East Huntingdon and threatened her with a baseball bat. Police said Hoffman had a shotgun in the pickup at the time. He later surrendered to authorities and has been held without bond since his arrest.

Judge Scott Mears ordered Hoffman be placed at an inpatient treatment facility upon expiration of the minimum sentence, according to an order. He was ordered to pay $5,200 in restitution and have no abusive contact with the victims.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .