Stanton woman arrested on drug trafficking charges after being found in stalled vehicle on roadway

Jul. 14—A Stanton woman was arrested on heroin trafficking and public intoxication charges.

On July 12, an officer with the Berea Police Department responded to a scene near Peggy Flatts Road after it was reported that a truck was blocking the roadway with its lights on.

According to police documents, Shannon Charles was found sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle with the keys in the ignition.

Charles allegedly told the officer she had been gifted the truck by a stranger and she had a gram of heroin in the vehicle. Text in arrest citations said she gave the officer permission to search the vehicle. Police documents also indicated that Charles showed signs of drug use and she admitted to recently taking heroin.

After performing a search, the officer allegedly found suspected heroin in the truck. The vehicle was also reportedly stolen from Winchester.

Charles was arrested on July 12 and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), public intoxication on a controlled substance (excluding alcohol), contempt of court libel/resistance to order, and receiving $10,000 or more in stolen property.

Other arrests:

—Cynthia Puckett, Richmond, was arrested on July 8 and charged with receiving over $500 in stolen property, receiving over $1,000 in stolen property, failure to appear in court, and contempt of court by witness juror officer.

—Sabrina N. Neeley, Berea, was arrested on July 10 and charged with over $1,000 in stolen property.

—Charley Eugene Hensley, Waco, was arrested on July 9 and charged with failure to appear in court and first-degree bail jumping.

—Michael Murphy, Richmond, was arrested on July 11 and charged with public intoxication on a controlled substance (excluding alcohol) and third-degree terroristic threatening.

—Shane E. Baumgardner, Berea, was arrested on July 11 and charged with reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, failure to wear a seatbelt, no registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, menacing, resisting arrest, and no registration receipt.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.