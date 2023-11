Stanwood officers caught a person accused of stealing a truck, posted the Stanwood Police Department on Tuesday.

The department said the town has seen a rash of vehicle thefts over the last few weeks.

“Great job by Deputy Smith and Sgt. Gilje to catch one of our suspects in the act, with a stolen vehicle,” wrote the department.

The truck was returned to its owner.

The person was booked into the Snohomish County Jail.