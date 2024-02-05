'Staple in community': Rockford's Black Achievers program returns

The YMCA's Black Achievers program is back.

The program, which dates back to the 1990s, never completely went away. The name changed over the years from Black Achievers to Black and Hispanic Achievers to Achievers and now back to Black Achievers.

The program is open to all Rockford area high school students, and so far 20 students have enrolled.

Regardless of the name, Kamrin Muhammad, the YMCA's executive director of college & career readiness, said core components of the program remain the same. Program participants meet weekly with staff and guest speakers to help students prepare for life after high school.

Muhammad, a Rockford native, is not a former Black Achievers member. She was enrolled in Rock Valley College's Upward Bound program, a similar college prep program for high school students.

"I had family members that either volunteered, or they were (Black Achievers) program participants," she said, "and all my good friends were in that program. So I saw the magic from the sidelines.

"Black Achievers was such a staple in our community and it meant so much to so many people."

This latest version of Black Achievers will focus on community engagement and all types of post-high school endeavors from college and trades to business entrepreneurship.

"Hopefully, we'll be able to offers some job opportunities," Muhammad said. "I think that is what can make it a little bit more unique.

A Black Achiever Reunion Brunch is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at The Lynex.

For more, visit rockriverymca.org/AchieversBrunch.

