Business owner threatens to close over 'eyesore' 5G mast

Business owner Mr McGrath has said he could take his business online

A business owner has threatened to move out of a Nottinghamshire town after a "monstrosity" of a 5G mast has been put up outside his shop.

The 15m-high (49ft) mast has appeared in front of the Nu-trend Interiors in Derby Road, Stapleford.

Gary McGrath, co-director, said the "eyesore" pole could have a "detrimental" impact on his trade.

The Three telecommunications network, which operates the mast, says it aims to be "unobtrusive".

Proposals were submitted to Broxtowe Borough Council by Cignal Infrastructure UK on behalf of the Three network in April.

The pole was erected outside the shop at the beginning of October

Planning permission was granted in June despite opposition from neighbouring residents and businesses, including Mr McGrath.

He said he plans to relocate or could even sell his furniture business despite fears the mast could cause his property to lose 20% of its value.

"To put this monstrosity on a high street that's had millions spent to make it look a nice environment," said Mr McGrath.

"It's an eyesore. I'm not being a technophobe but I feel it should be put somewhere more discreet.

"We rely on people to look in the shop window and my main concern is the fact that it's obstructing the view for people passing by.

"It could have a detrimental effect on business but we will have to see."

'Upset'

Mr McGrath said he had invested £50,000 on a renovation of the exterior of his business, which started in 1996 and has been in its current premises for more than a decade.

He added: "We've put a lot into the town; employ local folk and everything we manufacturer comes from the Nottingham area.

"I just feel it's a bit of a kick in the teeth and I'm serious about moving and relocating. I'm even considering selling up.

"I'm a Stapleford lad and I love the town and want it to thrive. I'm just upset about this."

A spokesperson for Three said: "We want to offer the local area a great network experience and our planners determined that this new site was required to deliver it.

"While we try to keep mast sites as unobtrusive as possible, they do need to be situated near to where people will be using the service and, in many cases, in precise locations to ensure the widest breadth of coverage."

