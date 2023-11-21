Stapleford: Car park stabbing prompts photo appeal

Detectives have released photos of a person they want to speak to after a man was stabbed in a car park.

Nottinghamshire Police said the victim was taken to hospital with a wound to his neck/shoulder area following an altercation in Hickings Lane, Stapleford, on 9 November.

Witnesses are being sought to the attack, which happened at about 18:30 GMT.

The force said it hoped the person may be able to help the investigation.

