Stapleford: Man stabbed outside fish and chip shop

A man has been stabbed outside a fish and chip shop in Nottinghamshire.

Officers were called to an altercation believed to be between two men in the car park outside Starfish, in Hickings Lane, Stapleford, at 18:36 GMT on Thursday, Nottinghamshire Police said.

A 23-year-old man suffered a stab wound and was treated at the scene by paramedics. His injury was not thought to be life-threatening, said police.

The suspect left the scene and officers are investigating.

Any witnesses are asked to get in touch with Nottinghamshire Police.

