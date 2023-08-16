Staples reopens its doors to Hendersonville community with local school donation

The office supply store chain Staples recently opened seven "reimagined" stores throughout the Greater Nashville area, including one in Hendersonville on Glenbrook Way — its sole location in Sumner County.

The national retail chain partnered with local city and school officials for the ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 9.

Sumner County Mayor John Isbell, Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary and Hendersonville Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kathleen Hawkins were some of the county and city officials in attendance last week. Hawkins Middle School Principal Kristin Averitte was also on hand to receive a donation of $1,000 from Staples.

Sumner County Schools officials and others were on hand to receive a donation of $1,000 from the new reimagined Staples location.

Following the recent ribbon cutting event, General Manager of the Hendersonville Staples, Stephen Longworth, welcomed customers into the updated store.

“It was so exciting to welcome the Hendersonville community into the store this week. We are happy to be a strong partner with the Hendersonville community and the Hendersonville Chamber of Commerce and support the Sumner County School District. We invite the community to our store and check out our brand new and improved services, and an expanded product assortment,” Longworth said.

“The store has been improved to better support customers in working and learning. The refreshed store features a new assortment of products as well as new services such as an enhanced print and ship center and new travel and recycling services,” a Staples representative added.

“Staples is listening to customer needs — and brought working and learning solutions and resources to meet their needs during a time when they wanted a trusted partner.”

The recent update to the existing Hendersonville store location took several weeks of construction and months of planning, all while remaining open to the public the entire time, the representative said.

An expanded services menu is now available to small businesses and consumers, offering updated print and marketing services, an expert-led tech service kiosk, direct shipping and tech recycling services.

Holding onto unwanted tech? Customers can securely and responsibly recycle unwanted tech devices for free at one of the seven reimagined stores in Hendersonville, Murfreesboro, West Nashville, Franklin, Mount Juliet, Nashville and Smyrna.

“Our store's new look and feel includes a reimaged layout with a focus on increased services such as convenient shipping and printing, travel services, tech support, e-waste recycling and more. We offer an expanded assortment of products for small business, hybrid workers and learners,” Longworth said.

“We see tremendous opportunity to engage in the local community to support local small business owners, educators, hybrid workers and creatives with the resources they need,” a Staples representative added.

Staples’ on-site passport photos and TSA PrecCheck are other new features many are looking forward too.

“So far, customers have been most excited about our travel services with many commenting they had no idea they could get TSA PreCheck at Staples. We are excited to bring this new and unexpected service to our Hendersonville customers,” a Staples representative said.

Office specialty stores in the area

Though the Staples Hendersonville location is the chain's only location in Sumner County, other national and local office supply stores are available in both Hendersonville and Gallatin; including:

A-Z Total Office Solutions Located at 438 N. Rocky Top St. in Gallatin. Call (615) 485-4676 for more information.

Denny Office Furniture Located at 120 Factory St. in Gallatin. Open Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Indoff Inc Call (615) 824-0490 for more information.

Office Depot Located at 252 E. Main St. in Hendersonville. Open Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Staples Located at 1012 Glenbrook Way in Hendersonville. Open Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The UPS Store Located at 695 Nashville Pike in Gallatin. Open Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.



This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Staples reopens to Hendersonville community with local school donation