How Staples (yes, the office supply store) is aiming to be your favorite travel brand

Staples is probably not the first place you think of when planning a trip, but the office supply giant is actively trying to change that.

According to a press release, the place you go to get your school supplies wants to become “the first stop of nonstop travel,” in large part by letting you register for TSA PreCheck on site.

Staples has offered the service in 250 stores in the last five years and helped process 2.5 million PreCheck applications in that time.

“As the travel landscape has dramatically shifted over the past several years, we want to meet our customers where they need us in order to alleviate the stress commonly associated with travel services,” Craig Grayson, Staples’ senior vice president of services of Services told USA TODAY in an email. “Whether you need a passport expedited, want a hassle-free way to sign up for TSA PreCheck, or simply need to snap a few passport photos, we’re here to support both leisure and business travelers in an increasingly major way.”

Grayson said Staples sales associates at participating stores are credentialed through the Department of Homeland Security and the Transportation Security Administration to process PreCheck applications, including taking your fingerprints.

TSA PreCheck enrollment is available at many non-airport sites across the country, and you can check for the locations nearest to you by clicking here. Travelers with PreCheck can take advantage of expedited lines at TSA checkpoints and typically don’t have to remove their shoes while going through security.

