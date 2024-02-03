Star City PD bust hotel drug operation

Feb. 2—Two people were taken into custody Thursday evening after Star City Police received complaints of drug activity occurring inside a room at the Best Western on Boyers Avenue.

Star City officers responded to the hotel at around 9:44 p.m. to investigate and execute a capias arrest warrant for Kayla Ashley, 28, of Morgantown, who had reserved a room, according to the criminal complaint.

Upon entering the room and executing the arrest warrant, officers saw suspected illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view on the coffee table.

Officers secured the room while a search warrant was obtained.

During the search, police encountered five individuals, including Kareem Amir Coleman Jr., 32, of Morgantown, who allegedly was found in possession of approximately 24 grams of suspected cocaine, 10 grams of suspected crack cocaine, three cellular phones and an undisclosed amount of cash, the complaint said.

A scale covered in white powder residue was also found and seized by police along with additional paraphernalia and suspected controlled substances.

Police allege Ashley and Coleman were working together to sell drugs from the room.

Ashley is charged with conspiracy to deliver controlled substances. Coleman is charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to deliver controlled substances.

Both were arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court Friday morning and are currently being held at North Central Regional Jail. Ashley's bond is set at $25, 000 and Coleman's is set at $300, 000. They are both scheduled for preliminary hearings on February 12.

TWEET @DominionPostWV