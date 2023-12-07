Star City reviving Christmas parade after 5-year pause

Dec. 6—The Town of Star City will be full of Christmas cheer on Friday (Dec. 8), celebrating the holiday season with a Christmas parade down a portion of University Avenue.

This will be the first Christmas parade hosted by the town since 2018, Mayor Sharon Doyle told The Dominion Post, and is something they are excited to bring back to area residents.

"We have always enjoyed having a parade here in Star City, " Doyle said, citing the pandemic as one of the main reasons for the hiatus, "and it's not an easy event to put on."

The Star City community has really come together in support of the parade, Doyle said, and as of Wednesday, there were 65 groups or individuals signed up to join in the procession.

According to the mayor, the parade will feature a wide variety of participants including the Morgantown High School Red and Blue Marching Band, the Mountaineer mascot, police cars, fire trucks, pageant contestants, politicians, a few floats, and of course, the stars of the show — Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The parade will take off at 6:30 p.m. from St. Mary Roman Catholic Church at 3346 University Ave., heading toward the Monongahela River and ending at the intersection of Broadway and University avenues.

But the holiday fun won't stop there — Doyle said following the parade, a variety of family-friendly activities will be available at St. Mary's church.

Community members will be able to enjoy hot chocolate and cookies while meeting Santa and Mrs. Claus — all while listening to a musical performance by the Suncrest Middle School Orchestra.

The WOW ! Factory will also be there with a Christmas craft for kids to make, Doyle said, and Mama T's Munchies will be on site with hot food options.

Drivers and residents should be aware that due to the parade, traffic to University Avenue will be re-routed on Friday evening beginning at 6:15 p.m. until about 7 p.m.