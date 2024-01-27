Star City teens arrested for jumping special needs student

STAR CITY, Ark. – Many parents in Star City said they are sick to their stomachs after a video was shared online showing two students attacking a fellow student with neurodevelopmental disabilities.

Police said the attack occurred Thursday just after bus drop-off at Star City High School. Lincoln County deputies arrested two teens and the investigation continues with early evidence pointing to the attack being premeditated.

Spencer White’s emergency room records show his injuries include a broken nose, contusions and a laceration across the face. The injuries on the senior’s body are concerning to his family, but how he got them is what they most want addressed.

“As someone who survived bullying as a kid, I know how it makes you feel,” mother Erica White said. “It just destroys your whole persona.”

The video shows two boys following Spencer off their bus and jumping him on campus Thursday morning. Spencer doesn’t fight back. His mother said he has special needs and an individualized education plan for neurodevelopmental disorders including social anxiety.

“Kids fight, but to go after a child with developmental disabilities,” Erica White said. “That just kind of shows ignorance and a lack of compassion.”

This parent, who wanted to remain anonymous, doesn’t know any student involved but is concerned for her son.

“I take him to school to learn and be safe, and my concern is if this can happen what else can happen?” she asked. “Where were the adults?”

FOX 16 News asked the questions of Star City parents to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy confirmed there were rumors the day before that a fight would occur Thursday morning. The deputy continued to say the principal and security resource officer were waiting in a room where they believed the fight would start.

“It could have been really simple,” Erica White stated. “They could have told the bus driver, ‘Hey, we heard there was going to be a fight. Hold this kid here until we can get over there to make sure nothing happens,’”

Spencer said the attack was prompted by him reporting something that got the other boys in trouble weeks ago. After rumors spread about him couldn’t get under his skin, the punches did.

“It could have been prevented. It kind of makes me anxious,” Spencer said.

FOX 16 News reached out to the Star City School District who could only say that the investigation into the fight is being handled by investigators.

The investigation into the two teens arrested has been turned into the prosecutor’s office to determine if they will be charged with misdemeanor 3rd-degree battery or felony 2nd-degree battery.

Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Young said he expects the decision to be made Monday. It could determine whether or not the boys are expelled.

