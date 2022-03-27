Star Entertainment CEO Matt Bekier resigns, takes 'responsibility' amid ongoing investigations

(Reuters) - Australian casino operator Star Entertainment Group Chief Executive Officer Matt Bekier has tendered his resignation, the company said on Monday, amid an investigation over possible breaches of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws at its casinos.

Bekier’s decision to step down, effective immediately, followed issues public hearings in connection with a review of The Star Sydney hotel and casino that raised issues, the company added in a statement. The Star Sydney is Australia's second largest casino.

Bekier informed the board that as managing director and CEO he is "accountable for the effectiveness and adequacy of the company’s processes, policies, people and culture," adding that the right thing to do was for him to take responsibility, the statement said.

The casino sector has been plagued by a slew of regulatory inquiries in Australia.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)