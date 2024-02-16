STAR Flight will soon take off in Blanco County, improving emergency services

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Blanco County is upgrading its emergency response capabilities with a new STAR Flight facility.

The facility is still under construction and should be done before the end of the year.

Once completed, it will help improve transport times to hospitals. Currently, it takes almost an hour to get to the closest hospitals from Blanco County.

“One of our concerns has always been the remoteness of Blanco and the ability to get to medical care quickly,” said Trey Atchley, who lives in Blanco County.

Atchley says he is happy to hear about the facility, especially since he just moved his parents to Blanco.

“We are one of the few counties in the state of Texas that does not have access to a hospital or even an urgent care facility,” said Johnson City Mayor Stephanie Fisher.

The more than $4 million facility will house STAR Flight crews and have an area for a helicopter.

“Blanco County is on the hook for building this facility and STAR Flight will operate it,” said Blanco County Judge Brett Bray. “It is a very sophisticated helicopter and it can do more than an average helicopter.”

Not only can it improve transport times, but the helicopter will be used in other emergency situations as well. Last year, STAR Flight crews helped drop water on many fires across Central Texas.

“It means a lot during times of drought and when the fires are roaring and that helicopter is nearby it is a godsend,” said Bray.

The facility will also be built with an ambulance bay and living quarters for an ambulance crew. Judge Bray says the entire facility should be completed before the end of the year.

