Star Gas Partners L.P. (SGU) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Star Gas Partners L.P. (NYSE: SGU)

Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call

, 11:00 a.m. ET

Chris Witty -- Investor Relations

With me on the call today are Dan Donovan, Acting Chief Executive Officer; and Rich Ambury, Chief Financial Officer.

Daniel Donovan -- President and Interim Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Chris, and good morning to everyone. It's with deep sadness that I sit here today due to the loss on December 22, 2018, of our President and CEO, Steve Goldman. I had known Steve since 2003. We, along with our entire management team, worked as partners establishing SGU as a premier provider of heating oil, propane and HVA services. He was a great person to work with and his expertise in operating functions were outstanding. He knew the job, he knew his employees and he knew all customers. All of us at Star Group grieve his loss and I will personally miss a great friend and colleague. Now, it's time to move on and we have, helped by the fact that Steve built an effective network of strong leaders throughout the company. While I'm only back on an interim basis, I'm pleased to say that the management talent at Star Group is formidable and up to the many challenges we face. I am confident in the future of Star.

First, let me start with a few general comments about the weather. In our first quarter, temperatures were colder than last year by 5.3%, although still slightly warmer than normal. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $17.4 million in the quarter or 64% to $44.8 million. Weather conditions were much more in line with our expectation versus some extremes we experienced last year. Oil prices continue to be volatile, as I'm sure most of our listeners are aware. The NYMEX price for heating oil in the quarter ending December 31, 2018, range from $2.44 to $1.66 a gallon versus a range of $2.08 to $1.74 a gallon for the same quarter a year ago. Volatile prices make margin management and customer satisfaction much more challenging.

While we gained 800 more accounts than we lost in the first quarter, it was far less than our net gain of 4,800 accounts in last year's comparable period. New accounts were up by 1,500 accounts over fiscal 2018 but losses were worse by 5,500 year-over-year. The high-end number of lost accounts was primarily due to the price of oil, customers failure to meet our credit terms and by the company's decision to exit accounts with low profit margins. The increase in accounts gained could be attributable to mainly customer referrals and local marketing efforts.