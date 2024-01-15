Star of Hope offering assistance to those in need during arctic freeze
Star of Hope offering free shelter and items to help keep the less fortunate warm. Live & breaking news for the entire Houston area.
Star of Hope offering free shelter and items to help keep the less fortunate warm. Live & breaking news for the entire Houston area.
TV's best and brightest are stepping out at the 2023 Emmys.
The Fab Five went to the NCAA Championship as freshmen in 1992 and sophomores in 1993
Former President Donald Trump is expected to win the Republican caucuses, while Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis are hoping to pull off an upset at Monday's contest.
Microsoft evidently envisions Copilot, the umbrella brand for its portfolio of AI-powered, content-generating technologies, becoming a significant future revenue line-item. Surely aware of this, Microsoft is today launching a consumer-focused paid Copilot plan and loosening the eligibility requirements for enterprise-level Copilot offerings. The goal, it appears, is to broaden the base of potential paying Copilot customers while making Microsoft's existing services -- namely Word, Excel and the other apps within the tech giant's Microsoft 365 family -- more attractive through AI features.
Neaten up with this clear case that doubles as a tester. Perfect for all your gizmos and gadgets.
Ten teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 lost at least one game, including two of the three final undefeated teams that were ranked in the top five.
The charging case gives you nearly a full day of listening pleasure. Save $30.
From a handy electric scrubber to a bestselling knife set, you're sure to find something on this list worth adding to your cart.
"It keeps my makeup looking bright and beautiful all day long," the actress shared. Bonus: It's on sale!
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
This easy bathroom upgrade is loved by nearly 15,000 five-star fans.
Lost Boys Interactive is the latest studio to face cost-cutting measures.
AT&T is raising its Unlimited plan prices a bit on March 5, 2024, though users will at least get more hotspot data.
Logistics company FedEx announced its own commerce platform called FDX today. The platform will likely compete against Amazon by offering merchants services like demand generation, fulfillment, tracking, and post-purchase experiences including returns. FedEx's announcement has a lot of marketing buzzwords including "data-driven," "digitally-led" and "end-to-end e-commerce solution for businesses of all sizes" but is thin on details like how it will compete with existing platforms.
The Amazon Fire Max 11 and Fire HD Plus 8 tablets are also on sale.
Auburn was winless in SEC play until the upset victory over the team at the top of the table.
More than 26,000 shoppers love this winter layering wonder — grab it while it's nearly 40% off.
Starting February 2, people will be able to try out the Apple Vision Pro headset in stores. In the Power On newsletter this week, Mark Gurman details the lengthy process, which will include face scans and the assembly of a custom headset, and a 25-minute demo.
Mortgage rates declined throughout December, luring more buyers back to the market. They're competing over stubbornly low inventory.
In this edition, I’m going to look at some hits and misses in the real estate fintech space, Carta’s missteps (again), and more! Equity management platform Carta was in the news . A prominent customer accused Carta of misusing sensitive information that startups entrust to the company in pursuit of its own goals.