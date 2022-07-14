Star investor Nick Train doesn’t like to sell companies – and that’s what makes him a ‘buy’

Richard Evans
·4 min read
Nick Train - Picture Desk Daily/Sunday Telegraph
Nick Train - Picture Desk Daily/Sunday Telegraph

Inflation is here already, recession may be around the corner (even if yesterday’s economic growth figures offered some respite) and the pound is falling. What price a fund that could cope with – even benefit from – all three?

We think one exists in the shape of Finsbury Growth & Income, run by the veteran “buy and hold” fund manager Nick Train.

The trust aims to invest in “quality” companies that can provide sustainable margins and returns thanks to factors such as brands, the essential nature of their products in their customers’ eyes and limited need for capital.

Such stocks have been out of favour in recent months as the market has switched to “value” investments but this trend may have run its course. Meanwhile, Finsbury’s holdings, which number just 22, look like just the ones to own in that combination of inflation, recession and currency weakness.

This is what Train said in April of his holdings’ ability to handle inflation: “As regards margin pressures from rising input costs, our staples companies were able to reassure investors that these are manageable, at least for now. Consider the first-quarter revenue reports from Heineken of 25pc year-on-year growth, or about 8pc from Mondelez and Unilever. All three were able to raise prices in a way that, broadly, protected profitability without compromising volume growth.”

Another holding, Rémy Cointreau, a past Questor tip, said it was “entering the financial year 2023 with confidence and with excellent pricing power”.

It’s notable how many of the trust’s holdings make much of their money abroad, even though almost all are listed in London. Although we should acknowledge that sterling’s current weakness is largely confined to its value against the dollar, a significant chunk of the earnings of Finsbury’s holdings will be in the US currency, which benefits British investors in the trust when the money is converted into pounds.

When it comes to how the portfolio will perform in the event of recession, this is what Peter Hewitt, whose CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust has a stake in Finsbury, tells Questor: “Even in a recession, you’re not going to see big falls in earnings from companies such as these. Finsbury has some great companies, which I think will perform in a reasonably resilient fashion in a recession.”

This may still sound quite downbeat but we need to bear in mind that relative performance does matter. Hewitt says: “Investor sentiment is not good and in the coming results season those companies that hold to their earnings forecasts will start to get support.” In other words, they are the ones that investors will move their money to when things get tough and less resilient businesses really start to suffer.

One striking fact that Questor noticed from a trawl of Finsbury’s recent announcements is how many of its holdings have made big increases in their dividend in spite of all the gloom.

London Stock Exchange raised its divi by 27pc, Rathbones by 15pc, Burberry and Mondelez by 11pc, Experian by 10pc, Schroders by 7.6pc and Relx by 6pc. Other holdings announced smaller rises. In Questor’s view there are few better ways to get share prices moving than sustained dividend increases.

This column takes additional comfort from the fact that Train is one of the most candid fund managers we have come across. If the trust or one of its holdings performs poorly, he acknowledges it. It’s our impression that he genuinely re-examines the case for holding his stocks with fresh eyes on a regular basis – a welcome contrast to the tendency of some rivals to fall in love with their holdings.

Readers should take a leaf out of Train’s own book and buy and hold Finsbury.

Questor says: buy

Ticker: FGT

Share price at close: 791p

Update: Ruffer Investment Company

We have tipped this trust several times for its aim of preserving capital in all circumstances and its record of delivering on that goal. So it’s with sadness that we report the departure of Hamish Baillie, one of its co-managers. However, we are sure that his colleague Duncan MacInnes and the wider team will continue to invest in the same way. Hold.

Questor says: hold

Ticker: RICA

Share price at close: 300.5p

Read the latest Questor column on telegraph.co.uk every Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 5am.

Read Questor’s rules of investment before you follow our tips.

Recommended Stories

  • Girl in the Picture: Netflix documentary leaves users horrified – ‘The most frightening thing I’ve ever seen’

    If you’re yet to watch it, proceed with caution

  • Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay Mortgages

    (Bloomberg) -- Across China, homebuyers are refusing to pay mortgages as property developers drag on construction projects, escalating the country’s real estate crisis and risks of bad debt for banks. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time

  • Keep on Buying Rivian Stock, Says Analyst After Q2 Delivery Beat

    Things are finally falling into place for Rivian (RIVN). The Amazon-backed EV start-up came flying out the gates last November, announcing itself as one of Wall Street’s hottest IPOs in recent times. However, what has followed since has been nothing less than “brutal production woes,” says Wedbush’s Daniel Ives. And these have significantly soured the narrative around the highly promising EV player (and sent its share price crashing). That said, there are now concrete signs Rivian might be turni

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Berkshire Hathaway's numerous holdings, there are two screaming buys and one high-growth stock that still has a lot to prove.

  • Bitcoin drops sharply on more grim inflation news

    The outlook for Bitcoin "remains negative,” Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst at StoneX’s retail division City Index, tells Fortune.

  • Jim Cramer’s Latest Predictions and 10 Stock Recommendations

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s latest predictions and 10 stock recommendations. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Latest Predictions and 5 Stock Recommendations. Investors have been worried about rampant inflation and the macroeconomic effects of the efforts of the central bank […]

  • J.P. Morgan: The Energy Sector Offers the Most Attractive Risk-Reward Profile. Here Are 2 Stocks With Over 50% Upside

    Sometimes it’s good to take a worm’s eye view of the markets, to narrow down the search and the market analysis to a particular industry or a particular sector. The zoomed-in view offers some advantages that the macro lacks – greater detail, or a look at opportunities that might get lost in the shuffle of a larger market trend. And that’s what we have here. Markets are trending down right now, but J.P. Morgan energy sector expert Christyan Malek sees a chance for investors to find an attractive

  • ‘July 13th will be the bottom’: Here’s why Jim Cramer believes that the market will soon bounce and have a ‘strong rally’ through late August

    Don’t get stuck on the sidelines. Bullish patterns are reappearing.

  • The 'Great Moderation' is over and inflation has triggered a new regime: BlackRock

    The past 35 years have been characterized by "The Great Moderation," a regime that is now over, according to BlackRock.

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • For Bitcoin Believers Musk and Saylor, a Reckoning Looms

    Elon Musk and Michael Saylor lead, respectively, Tesla and MicroStrategy, which bet big on the king of cryptocurrencies.

  • Morgan Stanley: Despite Turbulent Economy, These Stocks Have Over 90% Upside Potential

    Rising inflation has been the story of 2022, reaching roughly 8.5% in the latest report. To fight it, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates and cutting back on the money supply – but that has an immediate effect of strengthening the dollar, which will negatively impact corporate earnings in the overseas markets. Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson sees the strong dollar as a headwind that can’t be dodged, at least not for long, and expects the stock market will contin

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is the best-known EV company. It's not to say others can't be successful, but Tesla stands out when it comes to investments. On July 2, Tesla said second-quarter vehicle production rose 25% year over year.

  • Why Wednesday Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

    On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release June data from the closely watched Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks the prices of a basket of daily goods and services. Investors use the CPI as one way to measure inflation, which has hit a 40-year high this year and forced the Federal Reserve to become increasingly hawkish in terms of monetary policy. While CPI data comes out every month, the reading on Wednesday will be watched more closely than normal, as are the current high levels of inflation.

  • Bezos-Backed Arrived Homes Launches Its Largest Batch Of Single-Family Rental Offerings To Date

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, is launching its largest batch of new offerings with a total of 14 new single-family rental properties set to go live. Seven of the 14 rental homes are hitting the platform today and the remaining properties are expected to become available later in the week. The rental property investment platform allows individual investors to purchase shares of the single-family properties with inve

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JP Morgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. With the looming threat of rising interest rates, dividend stocks are becoming the only feasible option for […]

  • Taiwanese iPhone Maker Arm Backs Top China Chipmaker After $9 Billion Rescue

    (Bloomberg) -- A Shanghai-listed arm of Foxconn Technology Group acquired a stake in China’s top chipmaker during its $9 billion bailout, people familiar with the matter said, the latest in a series of investments the Taiwanese-run firm has made in the mainland’s semiconductor industry.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowEuro Drops to D

  • Bet on 3 Energy Stocks Poised to Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates

    High oil price is expected to have aided Devon Energy (DVN), Halliburton (HAL) and Schlumberger (SLB) in Q2.

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.