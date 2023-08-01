Star man charged with lewd conduct with four children. Police seek additional victims

Police who arrested a man for lewd conduct have begun to suspect there may be additional victims.

The Star Police Department arrested Jorge Perez, 65, near his Star home on Thursday on four felony charges of lewd conduct with a child under 16, according to an Ada County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Officers said they began their investigation into Perez on July 20 after someone reported him. They learned that Perez, who is known to the child, “had illegal sexual contact with her on four different occasions between July 10 and July 15,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

They have since discovered evidence indicating Perez had similar contact with three other children over an eight-year period, police said. Some of those incidents may have happened in Southern California, “where Perez lived until moving to Idaho about four years ago,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Police are working to bring additional charges against Perez relating to those victims. He was booked into the Ada County Jail on Thursday on a $150,000 bond

“While all four children were known to Perez, investigators are concerned there could be others they don’t know about,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Law enforcement asked anyone with information to call 208-577-3000 or email ahagemanturner@adacounty.id.gov.

The Sheriff’s Office operates the Star Police Department.