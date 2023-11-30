Star NFL defender Von Miller has warrant for his arrest in alleged domestic violence case

NFL star Von Miller has a warrant out for his arrest in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred at his home in Dallas according to reporting from WFAA.

The report said Miller’s longtime girlfriend has accused him of assaulting her at their Dallas home and that the charge was a third-degree felony for assaulting a pregnant person. Miller has not yet been arrested.

The DeSoto native who currently plays linebacker for the Buffalo Bills played college football at Texas A&M. Miller previously played with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams.

Miller has not yet put a statement out in response to the allegations.

Miller was also under investigation in 2021 by the Parker (Colorado) Police Department though no charges were brought. Neither the authorities nor Miller revealed the reason for the investigation.