Star Ohio high school football player accused of rape

Crosley MacEachen, a former football player, is facing rape and sexual assault charges. (Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)

A recently graduated standout high school football player from Anderson County in Ohio has been charged for allegedly raping a girl as she slept, according to court documents.

Crosley MacEachen, 18, is facing charges of rape, gross sexual imposition and sexual battery. He was considered an elite athlete at the private Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, where he recently graduated from. He denies the accusations against him.

Documents filed in Hamilton County Pleas Court outline the charges relating to the incident, which took place on 6 December 2020. Prosecutors allege that Mr MacEachen entered a bedroom while the victim slept, removed her clothes and she awoke to find him on top of her. She was sleeping in a friend’s bedroom after a party.

The documents read, “She pushed him off of her and realised she was naked, despite wearing clothes when she went to sleep.”

The documents also detail that Mr MacEachen had previously faced sexual assault allegations. It says that he went into another girl’s bedroom, in a home in Sycamore Township, and “grabbed her buttocks”. When she tried to get away from him, Mr MacEachen then “pushed her back down” onto her bed. She then left the premises, sitting in her car until Mr MacEachen left, the documents claim.

Mr MacEachen’s lawyer, Scott Croswell, insisted the allegations were unsubstantiated and also outlined his desire to fight the charges.

“We intend to aggressively defend the case,” he said, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer.

The Independent also reached out for comment to Mr MacEachen’s legal counsel.

Mr MacEachen’s alma mater issued a statement about the allegations.

“CHCA has learned of an investigation which has resulted in charges filed against a former student. The alleged incident did not occur on school property nor during a school-sponsored event. CHCA is saddened for the individuals and families affected by this alleged incident, and our prayers remain with them,” it read.

After the summer holidays, Mr MacEachen was expecting to play football at the University of St Francis in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Independent reached out for comment about whether this is still the case.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for 21 July. Currently, Mr MacEachen is out on bail, which was posted at $100,000.