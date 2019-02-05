Are Star Paper Mills Limited’s (NSE:STARPAPER) Returns On Investment Worth Your While?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll look at Star Paper Mills Limited (NSE:STARPAPER) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Star Paper Mills:

0.11 = ₹683m ÷ (₹5.7b – ₹581m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Star Paper Mills has an ROCE of 11%.

Does Star Paper Mills Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Star Paper Mills’s ROCE is around the 14% average reported by the Forestry industry. Separate from how Star Paper Mills stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

Star Paper Mills’s current ROCE of 11% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 20%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

NSEI:STARPAPER Last Perf February 5th 19

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Star Paper Mills’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Star Paper Mills has total assets of ₹5.7b and current liabilities of ₹581m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 10% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.

Our Take On Star Paper Mills’s ROCE

With that in mind, we’re not overly impressed with Star Paper Mills’s ROCE, so it may not be the most appealing prospect. You might be able to find a better buy than Star Paper Mills. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).