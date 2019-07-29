Is Star Paper Mills (NSE:STARPAPER) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Star Paper Mills Limited (NSE:STARPAPER) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

See our latest analysis for Star Paper Mills

What Is Star Paper Mills's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Star Paper Mills had debt of ₹14.1m at the end of March 2019, a reduction from ₹15.3m over a year. However, it does have ₹869.2m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of ₹855.1m.

NSEI:STARPAPER Historical Debt, July 29th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Star Paper Mills's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Star Paper Mills had liabilities of ₹507.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of ₹856.6m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had ₹869.2m in cash and ₹81.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total ₹412.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Star Paper Mills is worth ₹1.43b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Star Paper Mills boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

The modesty of its debt load may become crucial for Star Paper Mills if management cannot prevent a repeat of the 34% cut to EBIT over the last year. When it comes to paying off debt, falling earnings are no more useful than sugary sodas are for your health. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Star Paper Mills will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Star Paper Mills has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Looking at the most recent three years, Star Paper Mills recorded free cash flow of 50% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.