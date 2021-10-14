Here is The Star’s past reporting on former Kansas City, Kansas cop Roger Golubski
Federal prosecutors in Kansas have initiated a criminal grand jury investigation into Roger Golubski, a former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective accused of using his badge to exploit and rape vulnerable Black women, CNN reported Thursday.
Golubski, 69, faces allegations in a lawsuit that he exploited women for sexual favors and coerced some of them into fabricating testimony to clear cases he investigated. He retired in 2010 from the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.
In 2017, Lamonte McIntyre was freed from prison after serving 23 years for two murders he did not commit. After McIntyre was freed, questions began to arise publicly about Golubski.
The news of an investigation comes after years of reporting by The Star on accusations against Golubski. That has included numerous columns by Melinda Henneberger, opinion editor and columnist for The Star. Separately, the newspaper engaged in a partnership of reporting with KCUR detailing the former detective’s connection to several slain Black women in Kansas City, Kansas.
Henneberger has spoken to victims of Golubski and their families, and detailed decades of misconduct, abuse and manipulation.
Here is some of The Star’s previous reporting on Golubski.
