Here is The Star’s past reporting on the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has been the subject of several scandals in recent years. Among them are allegations against former police detective Roger Golubski, who is accused of using his badge to exploit and rape vulnerable Black women.

Federal prosecutors in Kansas have initiated a criminal grand jury investigation into Golubski, who faces allegations in a lawsuit that he exploited women for sexual favors and coerced some of them into fabricating testimony to clear cases he investigated. Other controversies include the conviction of an officer accused of sexual battery and an investigation of a former police chief on allegations he misused public property.

