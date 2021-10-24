Here is The Star’s past reporting on the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has been the subject of several scandals in recent years. Among them are allegations against former police detective Roger Golubski, who is accused of using his badge to exploit and rape vulnerable Black women.
Federal prosecutors in Kansas have initiated a criminal grand jury investigation into Golubski, who faces allegations in a lawsuit that he exploited women for sexual favors and coerced some of them into fabricating testimony to clear cases he investigated. Other controversies include the conviction of an officer accused of sexual battery and an investigation of a former police chief on allegations he misused public property.
Here is some of the previous reporting by Star opinion editor and columnist Melinda Henneberger:
If nothing was wrong with this Kansas City, Kansas police shooting, why lie about it?
He’s ‘definitely a sexual predator’: Former KCK cop says colleague assaulted her, too
Is FBI inaction on Nassar allegations what’s going on now with KCK’s Roger Golubski?
‘We need to have outside eyes’: Former KCK cop and mayoral candidate seeks DOJ probe
Roger Golubski wasn’t the only alleged rapist in KCKPD, but DA ‘declined to prosecute’
Why KCKPD won’t investigate: ‘She was a streetwalker. What else do you want us to do?’
Innocent men imprisoned for the murder of corrupt KCK cop Roger Golubski’s nephew
Murdered KCK prostitutes all connected to one man: police detective Roger Golubski
Why is Roger Golubski, an accused rapist and former KCK cop, still walking around free?
Why is Kansas City, Kansas, protecting former cop accused of abusing poor Black women?
And here is The Star’s past news coverage of the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, including accusations against Golubski:
Accused of coercing women into sex and lies to solve cases, ex-KCK cop takes the Fifth
Why haven’t Kansas City, Kan., Police done more about long list of slain Black women?
KCK police fired cadet after she reported sexual assault by her supervisor: lawsuit
Kansas City, Kansas, Police have cooperated in years-long Roger Golubski investigation
‘Finally’: Activists welcome grand jury investigation into ex-KCK cop Roger Golubski
Jay-Z’s Team Roc urges DOJ to investigate alleged misconduct within KCKPD
Jay-Z’s Roc Nation files legal action seeking release of Kansas City, Kansas police documents
Family of man killed by Kansas City, Kansas, police wants answers. Cops aren’t talking
Activists call for federal investigation into Kansas City, Kansas Police Department
KCK police officer charged with sex crimes against child, district attorney says
Lawsuit: KCK Police retaliated against minority employees seeking equal pay
Police barged into Kansas man’s home at night and beat him up for no reason: lawsuit
Police officer says ‘rampant racism and sexism’ are allowed in KCK department: lawsuit
KCK police officer charged with sexual battery of civilian employee while on duty
Investigation of KCK police chief looks into alleged double-dipping in lake house deal