The Star Press still packs a strong punch on Muncie news and corruption

The Star Press is unique in that it's the only major news outlet on the block, but that lock on the market hasn't slowed down reporters Doug Walker and David Penticuff.

When the shock hit after the July 30, 2023, shooting at Willard and Hackley streets that killed one and wounded 17, our readers rushed to thestarpress.com to get the most current updates. The Star Press was the definitive source for breaking information about the shooting and its fallout.

That violence impacted the Muncie community, and The Star Press informed our readers, as well as curious readers across Indiana and the country.

Muncie police at the scene of an early morning shooting on July 30, 2023, at Willard and Hackley streets. One man was killed and several other victims were wounded.

Better than any other news outlet, Walker and Penticuff covered the crimes and subsequent task forces that emerged to address the social undercurrents that led to the shootings.

In October, The Star Press spearheaded a public forum to discuss public violence and what to do about it.

The Star Press Editor Deanna Watson, top left, moderated a virtual public forum on gun violence in Muncie Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in the wake of a July 30 shooting where one person was killed and more than a dozen injured. Joining the panel were, clockwise, Michael Patrick, clinical director for outpatient services at IU Health Ball Behavioral Health Services; Ken Hudson, executive director of the Whitely Community Council; and Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman.

As for some of the finer points to The Star Press' impact over the last few years, I asked Walker and Penticuff to hit some of the highlights.

The Star Press spent time in recent years at the Federal Courthouse in Indianapolis keeping readers up-to-date about federal investigations targeting Muncie officials, Walker recalled.

The investigations concluded in early 2023 with the sentencing of eight co-defendants in a scheme that exposed city officials of bribes in exchange for Muncie Sanitary District contracts.

Mayor Dennis Tyler gives the 2016 State of the City address at the Horizon Convention Center.

"Over the years, those convicted of corruption-related charges, included (former Muncie Mayor Dennis) Tyler and his building commissioner, two Muncie Sanitary District officials, a city police officer and two vendors," Walker wrote of the federal investigation. "Six of the defendants would spend time — for the most part measured in months, not years — in federal prison.

"The other federal probe, also years in the making, focused on allegations of brutality lodged at Muncie police officers, and also wound to a conclusion in 2023," Walker wrote.

"In August, former officer Chase Winkle – son of the Muncie police chief at the time he physically abused five local arrestees and then filed false reports about his actions, in 2018 and 2019 – was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison," Walker wrote of The Star Press' impact in the community.

Doug Walker

"The FBI investigation resulted in convictions for three other now-former Muncie officers, two of them charged with filing false reports concerning Winkle’s behavior," Walker wrote. "Those co-defendants all received prison sentences, ranging between 19 months and six months."

Penticuff's work also impacted Muncie and in some cases, changed its landscape after exposing a developer's questionable history.

"On March 24, Horizon Companies of Atlanta abruptly canceled plans to build a 276-unit apartment complex on Muncie's south side after The Star Press questioned the company's general partner about the developer's history of fraud," Penticuff wrote about his work's impact in the community.

"Federal court records show Preston E. Byrd, general partner with Horizon, had twice been sentenced to federal prison, most recently in connection with real estate fraud," Penticuff wrote about his impact on the community. "Byrd was also ordered to pay about $7 million in civil court in a separate case of alleged fraud as well as additional filings in civil court in Tennessee regarding Horizon's business practices."

Penticuff's reporting might have ended the plans for a new apartment complex, but it protected the community from a business partner with a questionable past.

The Star Press probably won't cover all of the 2024 openings of small businesses. We wish we could.

But we'll be the tip of the spear for the 2024 events that shape our lives and affect our decisions.

Ron Wilkins is a Journal & Courier reporter and currently serving as interim editor over the Journal & Courier, The Star Press and the Richmond Pallium-Item. He can be reached at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: The Star Press packs a strong punch, uncovering Muncie news in 2023