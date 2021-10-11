Star Tumbles 21% on Report It Enabled Suspected Laundering

(Bloomberg) -- Star Entertainment Group Ltd. shares tumbled after the Sydney Morning Herald reported the company has enabled suspected money laundering, organized crime and fraud at its Australian casinos for years.

The stock fell as much as 21% in Sydney after the newspaper said Star wooed big-spending gamblers allegedly linked to criminal or foreign-influence operations between 2014 and 2021. The stock traded 16% down at A$3.59 at 11:25 a.m. in Sydney, cutting Star’s market value to about A$3.4 billion ($2.5 billion).

Star’s board had been warned its anti-money-laundering controls were failing, the newspaper said. It cited an investigation by Nine Entertainment newspapers the Sydney Morning Herald and the Age, and television program “60 Minutes.”

Investors are fretting after similar allegations by the same publications in 2019 against Star’s main rival, Crown Resorts Ltd., triggered a series of public investigations into Crown that has left its future as an Australian casino operator in doubt.

In a statement, Star said it’s “concerned by a number of assertions within the media reports that it considers misleading. We will take the appropriate steps to address all allegations with relevant state and federal regulators and authorities.”

In February, the New South Wales state gaming regulator judged Crown unfit to operate its brand new casino in Sydney after an official inquiry found it had facilitated money laundering for years. A regulatory report into Crown’s suitability to run its flagship Melbourne casino is due on Oct. 15.

The Sydney Morning Herald said Star has been engaged in many similar activities, without undergoing the same level of public scrutiny as Crown.

The NSW gaming regulator, which oversees Star’s flagship casino in Sydney, said it was preparing a statement in response to the Sydney Morning Herald’s report. The article cited internal company documents, court cases, intelligence briefings and sources with knowledge of Star’s operations.

Certain individuals banned by authorities from gambling at Star’s casino in Sydney -- because of their links to organized crime -- have been permitted to gamble at Star’s Gold Coast casino in the state of Queensland, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Queensland’s gaming regulator didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking a response to the media report.

Star said in its statement that it “operates in a heavily regulated industry. We are subject to thorough and ongoing regulatory oversight including compliance checks and reviews across the company’s operations.”

