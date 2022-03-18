Star Stock Slumps as Probe Stirs Concern Over Casino License

Angus Whitley
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Star Entertainment Group Ltd. shares fell to their lowest in 17 months after evidence at an inquiry into the company’s Sydney casino stoked concerns the site’s gaming license may be in jeopardy.

The stock lost as much as 7% before trading down 2.9% at A$3.215 at 11:40 a.m. local time. That was the lowest since October 2020 and cut Sydney-based Star’s market value to A$3 billion ($2.2 billion).

The inquiry is determining Star’s suitability to run its flagship casino in Sydney. Evidence on Thursday on the first day of public hearings centered on how the company allegedly accepted hotel payments made with Chinese debit cards, and then transferred the funds to patrons’ gambling accounts.

Investors are concerned because similar transgressions by Star’s main rival in Australia, Crown Resorts Ltd., were uncovered at a separate probe last year. Crown has been subjected to a wide-ranging regulatory crackdown, including a government-appointed overseer at its main Melbourne casino.

Tarnished Crown Wins Stay of Execution With Time to Fix Casino

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Star pretended that at least A$900 million was hotel expenses rather than gambling cash, based on evidence given Thursday. Public hearings continue on Friday.

“The Star does not consider it appropriate at this stage to comment on matters which remain before the review and which will be considered in that process,” the company said in a statement in response. “The Star remains committed to fully cooperating with the review.”

(Updates with response from Star in the final paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

