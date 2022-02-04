Star-Telegram map shows crimes in Fort Worth at end of January, including 4 murders

Police in Fort Worth recorded 830 crimes from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29, including four murders, according to information gathered by police and compiled into a map by the Star-Telegram.

Two of the murders were reported at the same time and area, near Sycamore School Road and Crowley Road, on Jan. 23. Another, on Jan. 25, was reported in a part of the city south of Everman, and the fourth was on Jan. 28 in a neighborhood in the area of Eastland Street and Carey Street.

The most common offenses recorded in Fort Worth were theft at 118, auto theft at 75, criminal mischief at 73 and assault at 72.

In the homicide recorded on Jan. 28, police arrived at a home in the 3900 block of Clotell Drive to find the victim shot in a vehicle, according to a police report summary narrative.

Police said the victim, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as 25-year-old Levondric Ford, was taken to the hospital where he died.

The medical examiner listed Ford’s cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds.

The person who reported the shooting told police they heard gunshots and saw two males running north from the location of the shooting.

When police arrived at the 2100 block of Beacon Way responding to the Jan. 25 homicide, they found a 47-year-old man on the ground outside the residence, according to a police report. Police said the man, identified as Kevin Brown by the medical examiner, had been shot in the head, according to the report.

On Jan. 23, two people were shot in a vehicle on Crowley Road and were found outside a Taco Bell on Sycamore School Road, police have said. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said Christopher Ramsey, 26, died at the scene from a gunshot wound to his torso.

Fort Worth Crime Map & Stats

Searchable Fort Worth Crime Map & Statistics for 2021

The Star-Telegram crime map displays the locations of crimes with multi-colored dots. Clicking a dot reveals information about the crime.

The interactive map includes filters for different offenses, and selecting a filter allows users to focus on the occurrences of that crime.

Here is a searchable map of crimes committed in Fort Worth for the week of Jan. 23rd, 2022. To search the map for crimes in an area, just type in a Fort Worth address in the search field or zoom into an area of the map. Click the individual markers for more information on the crime. You can also filter for nature of crime. The City of Fort Worth provides the data.