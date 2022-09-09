Star Township clerk charged with felony OWI

Sep. 9—BELLAIRE — A Star Township elected official, arraigned last month on a felony charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a personal injury car crash, acknowledged in 86th District Court she twice violated conditions of a personal recognizance bond.

Phyllis Hoogerhyde, longtime clerk of Antrim County's Star Township, was arraigned Aug. 5 with what a judge said was a blood alcohol level of 0.30, before she was released on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond.

Court records show Hoogerhyde was charged with 3rd offense OWI; Hoogerhyde has one local previous 86th District Court conviction for OWIL — operating under the influence of liquor — in 2002.

Bond conditions required Hoogerhyde to submit to a four-times daily preliminary breath test (PBT) using an in-home unit, court records show, which recorded positive tests on Aug. 17 and Aug. 26.

On Wednesday, attorney Ross Hickman, who represented Hoogerhyde at the hearing, told Judge Michael Stepka the in-home testing unit was causing issues, that his client had exchanged the machine and the judge temporarily adjourned the case to hear testimony from a bond officer.

When court re-convened later that same day, however, Hoogerhyde admitted responsibility for the positive tests, confirmed they were bond violations and said she is seeking treatment.

Stacey Truesdell, chief assistant prosecuting attorney for the county, said the state would not seek an immediate remand to jail since Hoogerhyde admitted responsibility.

"I really can't give any excuse, I'm recovering," Hoogerhyde said.

Stepka added to Hoogerhyde's bond the requirements she attend treatment therapy sessions with Munson's outpatient program, thrice-weekly Alcohol Anonymous sessions and secure an AA sponsor within 30 days.

Hoogerhyde also is a bookkeeper, runs a local food pantry and is active in the community, court records show.

Both Stepka and Truesdell expressed concern Wednesday that Hoogerhyde had retained a driver's license.

"I understand that Ms. Hoogerhyde has a lot of commitments and responsibilities and I don't wish to place any undue pressure on her, however this accident did occur early in the morning and that concerns me, your honor," Truesdell said.

Stepka added the requirement that Hoogerhyde have an ignition interlock installed on her car, which will not allow the vehicle to operate without a negative alcohol breath test, and said she can only drive to and from work.

Stepka said Hoogerhyde can choose between continuing to use the in-home PBT testing unit four times a day or be fitted with an ankle monitor that continuously tests for alcohol.

Hoogerhyde waived her right to a preliminary hearing and Stepka said the case would be bound over to 13th Circuit Court.

A conviction for third-offense OWI in Michigan comes with a mandatory 30-day jail sentence and is punishable by loss of the driver's license for one to five years, a fine of $500 to $5,000, possible forfeiture of the convicted person's vehicle and one to five years' imprisonment.