Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the most promising Star Wars game in an age - here is everything we know so far

Amid the hype over the first glimpse at Star Wars: Episode IX, gaming fans of that famed galaxy far, far away also have the most promising Star Wars title for years in the form of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Developed by Titanfall and Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order will be the first single-player focussed adventure based on the series for years. More recent Star Wars blockbuster games from publisher EA, such as Battlefront, have preferred multiplayer hijinks as the Empire and Rebellion skirmish in sprawling match-ups.

After the cancellation of both Star Wars 1313 and the action-adventure headed up by the now defunct Visceral Games, you would be forgiven for worrying that more focussed adventures in the Star Wars universe were off the menu.

No longer. Respawn boss Vince Zampella revealed at E3 2018 that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order would be a single-player adventure set shortly after the events of Revenge of the Sith. We haven’t seen much of the game yet, besides some leaked artwork and a teaser tweet setting up the game’s big reveal at the Star Wars Celebration on 13 April. Ahead of that hour-long showcase, here is everything we know about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order so far.

What is the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order story?

We’ll need to wait for the full reveal for specific details, but we do know that you will be playing as a young padawan (Jedi apprentice) on the run following Emperor Palpatine’s ‘Order 66’. The diktat comes at the end of Revenge of the Sith, ordering all Jedis to be wiped out. Only a few are left, scattered to the winds.

Presumably this will mean we find our padawan laying low and dodging the search of the Empire. In the first teaser for the game, EA tweeted the tagline: “Don’t stand out”. This could have some interesting ramifications for gameplay, adding an element of stealth and diversion to the lightsaber action. Although don’t worry, we know for sure that laser-sword duelling will play a major part. Hopefully Respawn can translate the fabulously punchy gunplay found in Titanfall and Apex to fizzy, melee-based combat.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order developer

In many ways, what we know so far of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order feels like a notable departure for Respawn. This is a studio founded by the former heads of Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward. It has thus far made its name on Titanfall and Apex Legends, two multiplayer focussed sci-fi first-person-shooters.

A single-player, third-person adventure doesn’t immediately sound in the team’s wheelhouse. However, the campaign for Titanfall 2 was one of the most inventive FPS single-player games in ages. Illustrious game designer Chris Avellone, who worked on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 with Obsidian, also confirmed he was involved with the game. As did God of War 3 director Stig Asmussen. With Respawn’s science-fiction grounding and a talented team at its disposal, there’s no reason it can’t make that transition.

What is also interesting from a technical perspective is that Fallen Order is being made with Epic’s Unreal Engine 4. The majority of EA’s game are made using the publisher’s proprietary Frostbite engine, which has come under criticism for being notoriously difficult to work with. Respawn seem to have swerved that obligation again, following the studio’s decision to build Apex Legends in Valve’s Source engine.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order release date and platforms

EA and Respawn has confirmed that Fallen Order will release in ‘Fall 2019’ for PS4, Xbox One and PC. We expect a firm release date at the Star Wars Celebration reveal on 13 April.

