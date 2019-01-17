Star Wars Strikes Back? We Explain Trump's Missile Defense Strategy

From Popular Mechanics

At the Pentagon today, President Trump presided over the release of his administration’s long-awaited Missile Defense Review, the road map for defending the United States, its overseas bases, and regional allies from long-range missiles launched by “rogue states.”

The strategy recommends a number of new ideas, including arming F-35s to shoot down missiles, laser-armed drones, and space-based interceptors. That last part may remind you of President Ronald Reagan’s 1980s-era Strategic Defense Initiative. It seems the movies aren't the only way weren't returning to Star Wars.

What Can and Cannot Be Defended

Let's make one thing clear first: The Pentagon doesn't think it could shoot down a major nuclear assault. “The United States relies on nuclear deterrence to address the large and more sophisticated Russian and Chinese intercontinental ballistic missile capabilities,” the report says. In other words, Mutually Assured Destruction still applies.



The improvements and new initiatives suggested in today's report are meant to defend against limited missile attack from “rogue states” such as North Korea and Iran. Among existing programs, the number of U.S. Navy surface warships capable of shooting down ballistic missiles is set to increase by more than 50 percent. Today, five of the Navy’s Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruisers and 33 Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers are capable of detecting and shooting down ballistic missiles with SM-3 Block IIA interceptors. That number is set to increase to a total of 60 ships by 2023.

The report also notes that the Block IIA interceptor, which can intercept short, medium, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles, is set to be tested in 2020 against intercontinental ballistic missiles. If it works, it would give the continental United States a secondary layer of protection against incoming missiles.

The U.S. is also beefing up its existing ICBM killers, the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense (GMD) missiles. GMD is designed to destroy missile warheads in space by steering a guided "kinetic kill" vehicle into a head-on collision with the incoming nuke. The U.S. currently has 40 GMDs based in Alaska and another four in California, and wants to add an additional 20 by 2023.