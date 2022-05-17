'Star Wars' producers made Rosario Dawson take down a post about Hayden Christensen's role in 'Ahsoka'

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka in "The Mandalorian." Lucasfilm Ltd. / Disney

Rosario Dawson said "Star Wars" producers asked her to remove an Instagram post about "Ahsoka."

In October 2021, Dawson shared a report that Hayden Christensen would appear in the series.

Dawson told Vanity Fair that she was advised by Lucasfilm to "take that down."

"Star Wars" producers advised Rosario Dawson to take down an Instagram post seemingly confirming that Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Darth Vader in Disney+ series "Ahsoka."

In October 2021, Dawson shared an article about Christensen's rumored casting — first reported by The Hollywood Reporter — in a now-deleted post. The caption said: "Skyguy…They know!!! See you soon, Snips."

The names "Skyguy" and "Snips" are nicknames Ahsoka and Anakin had for each other in the "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" animated series and movies.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Dawson addressed the incident, saying she did not know the story was still an unconfirmed rumor.

"I looked in my email, and 'Star Wars' was like, 'You might want to take that down,'" Dawson recalled. "I'm like, 'Man, I can't be trusted.'"

Fans took Dawson's post as confirmation of Christensen's casting, however, Lucasfilm and Disney have not yet announced whether the Darth Vader actor will appear in "Ahsoka," which premieres in 2023.

While Ahsoka has not appeared in any of the major "Star Wars" live-action films, the character has made multiple appearances in both "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels." In the former, she was introduced as Anakin's padawan, an apprentice, before eventually leaving the Jedi order due to its corruption.

Ahsoka has also made appearances in the live-action series "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett" on Disney+, paving the way for the new series.

Story continues

In 2020, after Dawson made a cameo in "The Mandalorian" as Ahsoka for the first time, the "Rent" actress explained to Vanity Fair that a fan campaign led to her being cast in the role.

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen as Obi Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker in "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith." Disney

She said: "Someone tweeted me and fan-cast me. I retweeted back and I was like, 'Absolutely, yes please,' and '#AhsokaLives.' And apparently that got the attention of someone who has been doing the 'Star Wars' press for years. She forwarded it to Dave Filoni. That kind of started a whole thing."

Dawson also noted that she had a connection to "Star Wars" already, having been in the same class at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute as Christensen, and also starring in "Shattered Glass" with the actor.

"I always just thought it was really cool that I knew someone who was not just in 'Star Wars' but played Anakin Skywalker," Dawson told Vanity Fair. "Ahsoka was his Padawan, so when the fan-casting came out, I just thought it was pretty wild that I visually connected to this character from being this teenager who met this actor who ended up being this great character. I don't know, it just felt like the Force was at play."

Dawson is currently filming "Ahsoka," while Christensen's next "Star Wars" appearance is in the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Disney+ series, which premieres on May 27.

Read the original article on Insider