'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' releases final trailer originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

"Star Wars" fans had a big reason to tune in to "Monday Night Football" this week: the final trailer for "The Rise of Skywalker" debuted at halftime.

Fans who were moved by the new footage could act on that excitement immediately, as ticket sales have now begun.

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is the final installment of the nine-film Skywalker Saga, first set forth in George Lucas's "Star Wars," and is set to hit theaters Dec. 20.

"Taking one last look, sir, at my friends," C-3PO utters in a quiet moment in the trailer while staring at the assembled heroes.

The trailer finishes with one last utterance of "The force will be with you -- always," from Luke Skywalker.

(MORE: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' director on his decision to use Carrie Fisher footage)

Daisy Ridley is back as Rey, and fighting with Adam Driver's Kylo Ren, while John Boyega returns as Finn. The filmmakers have also said the late Carrie Fisher will return as Leia, using footage shot -- but not included -- from the previous film.

Much of the movie's plot has remained under wraps, even though Lucasfilm released teasers at Star Wars Celebration in April and at D23 in August. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy told "GMA" at Celebration that "The Rise of Skywalker," which is directed by J.J. Abrams, is the "epitome of good versus evil."

"There's a lot of conflict in this movie, but I think where it goes and the resolution is very hopeful," she added. "I think it will absolutely live up to the hype."

ABC News and Lucasfilm are both part of parent company Disney.