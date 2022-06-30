Star Wars stormtrooper stolen from home — and now Oklahoma cops seek a ‘Chosen One’

Police are seeking “the Chosen One” who might bring balance to the Force — or at least the city of Tulsa — after “rebel scum” was seen stealing a stormtrooper from an Oklahoma driveway.

The fictional soldier who serves the Galactic Empire was stolen from a home at about 5:30 a.m. June 17, according to a June 30 news release.

While authorities admit “it is entirely possible” this thief is a rebel seeking revenge for the Jedi after Order 66, which called for the execution of all Jedi across the Star Wars galaxy, police say this is still a crime to be solved.

That’s where the Chosen One comes in.

If you can bring the man seen in this surveillance video to the “Jedi Council” — more like criminal court, in this case — then you may be eligible for “Imperial Credits,” otherwise known as a cash reward.

“The Force Will Be Strong with the Chosen One,” police said.

Tips should be called in to Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677 with reference number 2022-308035. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

The reference-filled Facebook post garnered hundreds of comments from the Star Wars fan base.

“No fear of the stormtrooper actually shooting him,” one person said. “He must’ve seen the movies.”

“He’s probably part Jawa, and is looking to sell to the right buyer,” another commented.

“Dark side is strong In this one … leave him alone,” another person wrote.

“is this the droid we’re looking for?” asked another.

