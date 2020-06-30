Starbreeze Resolves on a Fully Guaranteed Rights Issue of SEK 250 Million to Enable Full Focus on Continued Development of Payday 3 and Strengthening Financial Position

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Starbreeze AB (publ) ("Starbreeze" or the "Company") has today resolved on a rights issue of class A and class B shares of approximately SEK 250 million before transaction costs (the "Rights Issue"). The proceeds from the Rights Issue will be used to strengthen the financial position and for operational purposes, enabling the Company to fully focus on continued development of PAYDAY 3, and support the Company to fulfil its obligations to its creditors in line with the reorganization plan and the judicial composition. The Rights Issue is supported by the Company's largest shareholders controlling approximately 40 percent of the share capital and 57 percent of the votes in the Company by way of subscription and voting undertakings as well as a declaration of intent. In addition, the Company has received external guarantee underwriting from a consortium of underwriters for the remaining issue amount. Accordingly, the Rights Issue is fully guaranteed. The Rights Issue is subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") intended to be held on August 13, 2020.

The Rights Issue in Brief

The Company is, as previously communicated, in dialogue with several leading publishing partners regarding a publishing agreement for PAYDAY 3 and negotiations are well progressed. However, due to amongst other things, travel restrictions along with the general decline in business activity around the world in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic along with other factors beyond the Company's control, the timing and time needed to complete negotiations regarding attractive publishing agreements have been impacted.

Due to the delay in completing the publishing agreements during the first half of 2020, and in order to increase the ability for the Company to continue the development of PAYDAY 3 according to plan in order to further strengthen the ongoing discussions with the potential publishers up until an agreement, and enable the Company to fulfil its obligations to its creditors in line with the reorganization plan and the judicial composition, the Board of Directors has resolved, subject to approval by the EGM, on the Rights Issue.

The previously court appointed administrator and now supervisor, as well as the Company's largest creditors, deem the Rights Issue to be beneficial for the creditors and an adequate way to resolve the deviations from the reorganization plan. Hence, the supervisor supports the Rights Issue.

Of the total issue proceeds after deduction of transaction costs, approximately 70 percent will be used in Starbreeze's development operations, enabling the Company to focus on continued development of PAYDAY 3 according to plan. The remaining approximately 30 percent will be used to reduce liabilities and bank debt in accordance with the judicial composition adopted by the court. The ratio between development capital and debt reduction is balanced to handle short term maturities and to strengthen the Company's long-term financial position.

The Company's four largest shareholders, Swedbank Robur, Första AP-fonden, Digital Brothers and Fjärde AP-fonden support the Rights Issue and have either committed to subscribe or expressed its intention to subscribe for their respective pro rata share of the Rights Issue, as well as to vote in favour of the Rights Issue at the EGM on August 13, 2020 .

. In addition, the remaining portion of the Rights Issue has been underwritten by a consortium of underwriters consisting of institutional and private professional investors. The Rights Issue of approximately SEK 250 million is thus fully guaranteed.

is thus fully guaranteed. The Rights Issue is conditional upon approval by the EGM to be held on August 13, 2020 . The convening notice for the EGM will be announced in a separate press release at the latest four weeks prior to the EGM.

. The convening notice for the EGM will be announced in a separate press release at the latest four weeks prior to the EGM. The record date for participation in the Rights Issue is expected to be on August 20, 2020 , and the subscription period is expected to run from and including August 24, 2020 , up and including September 7, 2020 .

, and the subscription period is expected to run from and including , up and including . Detailed terms and conditions for the Rights Issue, including the subscription price, the capital increase and the number of shares to be issued, are expected to be decided upon by the Board of Directors and announced around August 12, 2020 , at the latest.

Commenting on the announcement, Mikael Nermark, CEO & President of Starbreeze said:

"We see the support from our major shareholders as a vote of confidence in our strategy - to secure attractive publishing agreements - which will benefit all shareholders. Furthermore, the improved financial position of the Company enables our teams to fully focus on the development of PAYDAY 3. Going forward, our objective remains firm - to continue to deliver phenomenal game experiences to our audience."

Background and reasons

Starbreeze is an independent developer and creator of PC and console targeting the global market, with studios in Stockholm, Barcelona and Paris. Following the corporate restructuring during December 2018 to December 2019, the Company's operations is today fully focused on its core business, centred around the proprietary game franchise PAYDAY. Currently the Company operates and continuously develops for PAYDAY 2, which has over 28 million downloads in total since launch in 2013 and over 6.6 million active community members on Steam. The third consecutive title of the franchise series, PAYDAY 3, is currently being developed with an expected launch in 2022-2023.

As previously communicated, the Company is in dialogue with several leading publishing partners regarding a publishing agreement for PAYDAY 3 and negotiations are well progressed. However, due to, amongst other things, travel restrictions along with the general decline in business activity around the world in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic along with other factors beyond the Company's control, the timing and time needed to complete the negotiations regarding attractive publishing agreements have been impacted.

Hence, there will be a delay in completing the publishing agreements during the first half of 2020 entailing a deviation from the reorganization plan and the composition. In order to increase the ability for the Company to continue the development of PAYDAY 3 according to plan in order to further strengthen the ongoing discussions with the potential publishers up until an attractive agreement, and to be compliant with the reorganization plan, the Board of Directors has resolved, subject to approval by the EGM, on the Rights Issue.

Of the total issue proceeds after deduction of transaction costs, approximately 70 percent will be used in Starbreeze's ongoing operations, enabling the Company to focus on the continued development of PAYDAY 3, and the remaining approximately 30 percent will be used to reduce debt and strengthen the Company's financial position.

The Board of Directors is of the opinion that the Rights Issue also will benefit creditors in Starbreeze (and its related subsidiaries) as well as the larger creditors. The previously court appointed administrator and now supervisor, as well as the Company's largest creditors, deem the Rights Issue to be beneficial for the creditors and an adequate way to resolve deviations from the reorganization plan. Hence, the supervisor supports the Rights Issue.

In addition, the Board of Directors is of the opinion that through the Rights Issue the Company is enabled to leverage on its continued successful game development ability with primary focus on PAYDAY 3, as well as to gain sufficient support to finalize negotiations for an attractive publishing agreement for PAYDAY 3, which will be positive for shareholders, employees and other stakeholders of the Company.