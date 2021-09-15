Starbuck man sentenced to 17 months in prison for June motor vehicle thefts in Chippewa County

Sep. 15—MONTEVIDEO — A Starbuck man was sentenced to 17 months in prison Monday in a Chippewa County District Court for stealing two vehicles earlier this year in Chippewa County.

Mitchell Edward Bane, 28, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony theft of a motor vehicle without consent July 23. Minnesota Eighth Judicial District Judge Thomas Van Hon sentenced Bane to 17 months for each count, with the sentences to run concurrently. A felony fifth-degree controlled substance possession charge was dismissed.

Bane was given credit for 92 days served and ordered to pay $1,049.41 in fees and restitution. The state has 30 days to file additional certificates of restitution.

According to the criminal complaint, Bane was arrested June 13 and questioned by law enforcement about a series of crimes in Chippewa County, including multiple car break-ins and vehicle thefts.

After initially telling law enforcement that the vehicles and items found were not stolen, Bane admitted to law enforcement that he stole a white 2011 Chevrolet Suburban from a Clara City residence and a black 2009 Dodge Avenger from a residence in Montevideo.

Both owners of the vehicles told law enforcement they left the keys in the ignition.

Law enforcement found multiple stolen items in both of the stolen vehicles, along with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint. There was also video evidence of both Bane and a woman he was with in the stolen Suburban.