Starbucks pumpkin or apple? Coffee giant adds Apple Crisp Macchiato to fall menu with Pumpkin Spice Latte

Starbucks has added a new flavor to its fall lineup.

The Apple Crisp Macchiato, an espresso beverage available hot or iced topped, debuts Tuesday and joins the returning Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew on the seasonal menu.

The limited-time autumn menu also includes the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Pumpkin Scone. Pumpkin Bread is available year-round.

“Fall at Starbucks brings customers back to the nostalgic flavors of the season and our team used that inspiration to create a new flavor that celebrates those feelings of comfort and familiarity,” said Raegan Powell, senior manager on the Starbucks research and development team, in a statement.

►Disney Store closings 2021: Is your closest location holding a liquidation sale? See new closures list.

►Pumpkin Spice 2021: Starbucks PSL, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew are back with pumpkin bakery items

The coffee giant said the inspiration for the apple beverage started with the idea of the fall harvest and builds on the popularity of its pumpkin flavor. Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte – dubbed "PSL" for short – launched 18 years ago and started the pumpkin spice craze.

Starbucks has added the Apple Crisp Macchiato to its fall lineup.

“Pumpkins are popular, but it was clear that apples were another prominent flavor that the team wanted to explore as they started concepting a new fall flavor,” Starbucks said in its statement.

In spring 2020, the company began testing and “tasting a bushel of apple-flavored favorites,” including apple maple syrup, a variety of apple pies, cakes and crisps.

“If the hot version is like warm apple pie, the iced version is like apple pie à la mode, with the warm flavors of apple and brown sugar combined with milk and ice, and also topped with apple caramel drizzle,” Starbucks said, noting the drizzle resembles the lattice on top of a pie.

Starbucks isn’t alone in featuring apple.

Dunkin's seasonal menu, which returned Aug. 18, includes the Apple Cider Donut and two new drinks: Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Refresher and Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refresher.

Story continues

►Save better, spend better: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

►Disney Store at Target expansion: Target to add more than 100 Disney Store locations by the end of 2021, releases top toy list

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko. For shopping news, tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Starbucks pumpkin spice drinks are back with new Apple Crisp Macchiato