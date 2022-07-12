Starbucks, Amazon open second cashier-less store and cafe in NYC

Brooke DiPalma
·Reporter, Booking Producer
·2 min read

Starbucks (SBUX) has teamed up with Amazon (AMZN) Go to deliver its second Starbucks Pickup to consumers in New York City.

The cashier-less concept dubbed Starbucks Pickup with Amazon Go store is set to open to the public on Tuesday, July 12 at 6 a.m. ET. The new location is located on 620 Eighth Avenue at The New York Times Building between 40th Street & 8th Avenue.

The retail experience uses the order-ahead feature on the Starbucks app and Amazon Go’s Just Walk Out technology to create a touch-less experience. Similar to the first store, the new location includes an Amazon GO market and lounge area. In order to access this area, customers must scan the "In-Store Code" in the Amazon Shopping app, Amazon One or a credit card. Once consumers enter the location, they can shop the market like at any other Amazon Go location, grab their Starbucks mobile order and leave — or choose to stay a while.

(Courtesy: Starbucks Pickup and Amazon Go)
(Courtesy: Starbucks Pickup and Amazon Go)

A Starbucks spokesperson told Yahoo Finance in an email that this collaboration helps the coffee giant to meet evolving customer preferences for convenience.

"[The concept] builds on the strength of Starbucks digital customer relationships and the Starbucks app to meet evolving customer preferences for convenience, higher levels of mobile ordering, and reduced time waiting in lines," complemented by Starbucks 'third place' concept for customers to reconnect or grab on-the-go.

While Starbucks would not disclose specific details around the performance of the first Starbucks Pickup with Amazon Go store, which opened in November 2021, the spokesperson said customers "value the convenience of the ability to order ahead on the Starbucks app and shop the Amazon Go market without waiting in line."

Items available for pickup at the store include Starbucks Sous Vide Egg Bites, croissants, sandwiches and protein boxes, in addition to items that are found at other Amazon Go locations.

Local NYC favorites set to featured on the shelves include products from Dominique Ansel, Ess-a-Bagel, Epicured, Genji Sushi, Proper Food and York Street Caterers.

This opening comes as Amazon makes headway to get in touch with consumers and their daily habits. Most recently, the company known for its fast, free delivery announced a partnership with food delivery company Grubhub.

A third Starbucks Pickup with Amazon Go store is set to open in New York City by the end of 2022.

Brooke DiPalma is a producer and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeDiPalma or email her at bdipalma@yahoofinance.com.

